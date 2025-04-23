Is Mafia 2 Definitive Edition worth playing in 2025?

Mafia 2 Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2010 original from the PlayStation 3 generation. This version brings several improvements to the game, including HD graphics, revamped character models, and better lighting.

This mob story connects with the ending of the first game while still feeling like a separate entity with a brand-new narrative and characters in the world of gangsters. While the story here feels phenomenal, it is still a remaster of a decade-old game, which means it might still feel like an aging piece of media.

However, Mafia 2 Definitive Edition manages to hold up well, only lacking mainly in the visual department, and this article will explain what makes it worth playing in 2025.

The storyline of Mafia 2 is pure cinema

The game shows the cost of chasing the American Dream (Image via 2K)

The narrative of Mafia 2 revolves around Vito Scaletta, a war veteran who decides to join the world of crime to improve his mother's and sister's living conditions. Stuck in massive amounts of his father's debts, he takes help from his childhood friend Joe to make it big in the mafia and get rich overnight. However, things go south when he gets entangled in gang wars.

The story covers the themes of betrayal and personal loss that come from stepping into the life of crime. What makes the narrative work is how the game shows the cost of chasing the American Dream, as Vito suffers from losing his mother to illness while he is in prison, and his sister does not want to stay in touch with him because of the life he chose.

Gameplay is simple but effective

The gunplay is simple but effective (Image via 2K)

The gameplay here mostly consists of driving from one location to another for missions, with some quests including massive gunfights. This third-person cover-based shooter does not innovate in terms of its gameplay, but the charm lies in its simplicity, as the narrative is the main focus here. Players get to choose from a variety of weapons, such as a shotgun, a Thompson submachine gun, and a rifle.

The gameplay can be challenging at times, depending on what difficulty the game is set on. However, the real challenge comes from the control scheme that feels clunky at times, even in the Definitive Edition. Even with the clunkiness, the game does not feel frustrating and can be enjoyed without any major issues.

The performance and visuals can be problematic

The visuals are okay at best (Image via 2K)

Even though Mafia 2 was remastered for newer consoles, the visuals don't feel as polished as they should be. The improvements brought to the lighting, resolution, and character models are appreciated, but don't match the quality provided in the remake of the first game of the franchise, Mafia Definitive Edition.

The framerate is also stuck at 30, which can feel outdated compared to modern standards. While the visual quality is not as realistic as the other two games in the franchise, it still looks playable. The performance can't be boosted on the console, which is why it is recommended to play the title on PC for higher framerates.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

Mafia 2 Definitive Edition still holds up (Image via 2K)

Mafia 2 Definitive Edition is definitely worth playing in 2025. This game manages to show the highs and lows of a criminal life while highlighting the personal challenges Vito faces in his life. The gameplay here is not something to write home about, but the simplicity does not hurt the experience, as the narrative is the main focus here.

The visuals and performance can be tough to swallow even in the remaster, but playing on the PC can significantly improve the enjoyment with a higher framerate and polished visuals.

