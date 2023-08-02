Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming to PC?

Insomniac Games' upcoming superhero action game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is easily one of, if not the most anticipated, PlayStation titles of 2023. The original Marvel's Spider-Man, as well as the spin-off title surrounding Miles Morales, both were a spectacular showcase of the capabilities of Sony's eighth-generation console hardware.

And keeping with the traditions of its predecessor, the sequel: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, will also be one of the most visually "spectacular" (no puns intended) and a technical powerhouse on the now current-gen PlayStation console - the PS5.

And with the looming release date of the sequel, some fans might wonder whether Insomniac Games' latest title will be making the jump to PC, much like the studios' previous titles. Unfortunately, as of writing this article, neither Insomniac Games nor PlayStation has announced any plans for a PC port of the upcoming Spider-Man title.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is not coming to PC, but it might arrive on the platform at a later date

It should not surprise anyone that Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the flagship title from PlayStation's first-party studio, Insomniac Games, is releasing as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Some recently released PS5 flagship titles such as God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and even the Demon's Souls (remake) are yet to get a PC release.

More than a few PS5 exclusives have made their way to PC recently, including Returnal and even Insomniac Games' very own Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. However, given this game is among the flagship titles that can also be attributed to console sellers, it will take much longer before making its PC debut.

Given that we're yet to see a PC release of the previous PS5 flagship titles, i.e., Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is far from its potential PC debut. The sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man is also skipping the PlayStation 4, akin to Insomniac Games' most recent release - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

PlayStation has made great strides in bringing its first-party catalog of games to PC over the last few years. Although PlayStation leaves much to be desired, especially compared to Xbox's approach to PC gaming, it's still great to finally access first-party PS4 and PS5 titles on an entirely new ecosystem, opening these games to a new demographic of players.