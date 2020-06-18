Is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales a proper sequel or an expansion?

Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the many games to be revealed at the PS5 Reveal Event this past weekend.

Fans of the 2018 game are speculating whether the game will be a full-fledged sequel or just an expansion.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony got off to a great start to the summer with the PS5 Reveal Event that took place last weekend. The event was the first of many events planned for the summer, and it kicked off with a huge game being revealed: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

2018's Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the biggest hits for PS4. The game was also one of Insomniac Games' most critically and commercially successful titles. It seems like they are looking to keep the momentum going from their last game by releasing a follow-up to the game so soon.

It was a pleasant surprise to see Miles Morales swinging his way through New York City, but once the initial excitement wore off, fans were left curious as to whether this would be a proper sequel.

Is Spider-Man: Miles Morales a Sequel or an Expansion?

We can be assured that Insomniac Games wouldn't start off their games on PS5 with simply an expansion. However, the lack of a numbered title suggest that this isn't Spider-Man 2 as much as it is a follow-up set in the same universe.

At the end of 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, the character of Miles Morales reveals to Peter Parker that he has also developed super-powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider from Norman Osborne's lab.

This set up a great future sequel with Miles Morales as a playable character as well. It seems like Insomniac Games aren't looking to do a dual-protagonist game, as Miles Morales is receiving an entire game of his own.

The game will be available on Launch for the PS5

Advertisement

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is more akin to an Uncharted: The Lost Legacy than a complete sequel. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was also a follow-up to Uncharted 4, and worked as a spin-off from the main series.

Miles Morales was introduced in the Spider-Man comics in 2011, and has been a fan-favourite since then. He was recently the main character of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the most critically-acclaimed Spider-Man movies of all-time.