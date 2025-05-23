Is Monster Train 2 available on Nintendo Switch?

Monster Train 2 is officially out. The sequel to the acclaimed roguelike deckbuilder aims to build on the first's gameplay formula but with additions like new clans and enemies. This time around, your foes will be the Titans, who have taken control of the realm of angels. You'll fight enemies in newly forged trains in different biomes such as Heaven, Hell, and the Abyss.

The first Monster Train is a widely accessible title, even available on Apple and Android devices alongside major consoles like Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Thus, players might be wondering if the second game is also coming to Nintendo's handheld.

Yes, the sequel is playable on the Nintendo Switch. Read on to learn which other platforms it will be available on.

Monster Train 2 is available on Nintendo Switch at launch

A still from Monster Train 2 (Image via Big Fan Games)

While the sequel isn't joining its predecessor on previous generation consoles like Xbox One, Nintendo's handheld console is an exception. Players can buy a digital copy of Monster Train 2 on the company's online store for $24.99 only. This is a rare case where a newly launched sequel is cheaper than the original title. However, this is because the Nintendo Switch port of Monster Train 1, titled "First Class", includes all the updates, patches, and DLC, which has driven up the price. Meanwhile, the sequel only has a standard edition on consoles as of this writing.

All platforms on which Monster Train 2 is currently available

The second title is available on a variety of platforms (Image via Big Fan Games)

Here are all the devices the titular sequel is currently available on (for clarity's sake, we've mentioned all the editions and collections besides the systems):

Nintendo Switch: Standard Edition

Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5: Standard Edition and Monster Train Collection

Standard Edition and Monster Train Collection Steam (PC): Standard Edition, Supporter Pack, and Monster Train Collection

Here is what the different versions include, and their prices:

Standard Edition ($24.99): Includes the base game (MT2) only.

Includes the base game (MT2) only. Supporter Pack ($35.07): Includes the base game (MT2), its Official Soundtrack, and Digital Compendium. The latter includes a digital artbook, wallpapers, posters, development videos, a photo gallery, and more.

Includes the base game (MT2), its Official Soundtrack, and Digital Compendium. The latter includes a digital artbook, wallpapers, posters, development videos, a photo gallery, and more. Monster Train Collection ($44.99): Includes both Monster Train 1 and 2 base games.

That was all about the sequel and its platform availability.

