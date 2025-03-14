Is there a multiplayer mode in Rise of the Ronin?

Rise of the Ronin is an action role-playing game that takes place in the Bakumatsu era of Japan. As part of the story, you step into the role of a ronin, a masterless samurai, navigating the shifting alliances and conflicts of 19th-century Japan.

The story progression in the game is dependent on the choices you make. You can either support the Western powers who intend to invade, the rebels fighting against the Shogun, or the forces supporting the Shogun.

Rise of the Ronin has a unique multiplayer mode where you can influence other players, but not directly play with them.

In this guide, we'll explain how the multiplayer works and how you can set it up for multiplayer along with other friends.

How does the multiplayer work in Rise of Ronin?

The multiplayer system in Rise of the Ronin allows you to join other players' worlds to help with specific missions or battles. However, you can’t freely explore the open world together. It works more like the multiplayer in Dark Souls — once the mission or challenge is complete, the visiting player is sent back to their own game.

How to play co-op with friends in Rise of Ronin?

You can create your own character in Rise of Ronin (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Co-op multiplayer can be activated in 2 primary ways. The first option is available at the Longhouse, which is located in Yokohama. Once you unlock the Longhouse, you will notice the option “Cooperate”, which allows you to send an invitation for your friend to join your game or accept an invitation for you to join their game.

The second option is when you are at the initial stage of certain key missions. For some important missions, there is an option you can toggle to enable co-op before the mission begins. If you do enable it, a friend has the chance to join you as a helper for the mission.

For the missions, you and your friends can collaborate to defeat enemies and complete the quest. There is a limit on the number of players available to join and form a squad for a single session. The friends will return to their game once the mission or challenge is completed.

Outside of the missions, there is no option for you to explore an open world together. The only parts of the map you can access are specific challenges and aren't completely open-world multiplayer games.

Good communication is key to winning the game in co-op multiplayer. Make sure you and your teammates are aligned on your strategy before starting a mission. Keep your gear and levels balanced to avoid difficulty spikes. If you’re struggling with a tough boss, bringing in a friend for extra support can make a big difference.

