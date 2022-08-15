Is the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition worth it at full price?

As September approaches, so does the release date for NBA 2K23, giving basketball fans all over the world the opportunity to enjoy a realistic basketball simulator on the platform of their choice. 2K has once again focused on improving the game and adding new features while retaining the favorite ones from previous releases. With the game available on pre-order, prospective buyers can choose between three different editions. The major decision is whether to go with the Championship Edition, given that it's the costliest option to choose.

NBA 2K23 releases globally on September 8 and will be available for pre-purchase on all available platforms. The pre-orders come with certain bonuses, irrespective of which of the three editions a player chooses. However, there are differences in the amount of bonus content that comes with each edition. While the Michael Jordan and Championship Editions cost more, they also feature different content. This is where a buyer has to evaluate whether the extra amount they're spending will be worth it, especially when they have to get it at full price.

NBA 2K23 Championship Edition is the most premium experience a player can get in exchange for a hefty premium

Before evaluating the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, let's look at the content available in it. Along with the base, players who acquire this edition will get the following extra content:

12-Month NBA League Pass subscription*

100,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch plus an Amethyst topper pack, then 2 per week for 6 weeks)

Free Agent Option MyTEAM Pack

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

One 2-Hr Double XP Coin

MJ Themed Go-Kart

10% XP Boost on MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season Progression

All of this content is available for the whopping price of $149.99, which is incidentally more than double what the Standard Edition will cost on the next-generation console. Incidentally, the Championship Edition will only be available until September 8 for digital purchases.

A key aspect of the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition is the NBA League Pass subscription that players will receive at no extra cost for 12 extra months. It will cost $199.99 if one wants to subscribe to the service separately, making it quite the bargain.

However, the NBA League Pass will only be valuable to those interested in watching the actual sport and has nothing to do with the video game directly, which makes it a tricky addition. The rest of the additions also have a subjective preference based on what's being offered.

Most extra content will only be useful if a player decides to invest time in the MyTEAM mode. If someone wants to get involved with the single-player experience, there isn't much in the Championship Edition for them.

The Championship Edition is a perfect pick for those who want to play the MyTEAM mode in NBA 2K23 and also want to catch all the live action from the world of NBA. It's still a good choice for those who just want to watch basketball as the combined price will cost less than a standalone annual subscription.

Overall, the Championship Edition will suit most barring those who have no interest in playing online and getting the NBA League Pass. For everyone else, the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition offers terrific value.

