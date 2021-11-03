Is Netflix Games truly the Xbox Game Pass competitor?

Netflix officially announced its entry into the gaming market with Netflix Games, set to launch tomorrow on the Android Netflix app with iOS support on the way.

Netflix is arguably the biggest streaming service in the media and entertainment business. Originally begun as a subscription-based video rental service, it pioneered the current streaming marketplace. From movies to series, from licensed to original content, everything is just a click away. Over the last decade, the service has grown so much that it is now considered one of the biggest movie studios on par with Disney, Warner Bros. and Universal.

Netflix Games launches for Android with 'Stranger Things' games

Netflix Games launches with six titles on Android, with support for iOS coming soon. These games will be available inside the Netflix application. Players will be able to jump right into a game similar to how anyone can watch a movie. The list of games at launch is as follows:

Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP)

Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP)

Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop)

Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games)

Teeter Up (Frosty Pop)

Netflix has confirmed that these games will be included with the standard subscription, and there won't be any ads or in-game purchases.

All in all, Netflix Games looks like an interesting addition to traditional Netflix content, but how does it compare against the subscription giant in gaming?

Netflix Games in comparison with Xbox Game Pass

From EA (EA Play and EA Play Pro) to Ubisoft (Uplay+) to PlayStation (PlayStation Now), many have opted to venture down the streaming path in gaming, but have not succeeded in garnering as much mainstream attention as Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass was originally pitched as "Netflix for games." As such, how does it compare to Netflix Games?

Even though both are part of a subscription service, Game Pass and Netflix Games seem to be designed for different audience bases. While Netflix Games seems to be targeting their existing user base by providing them an additional form of content, Game Pass is targeted at hardcore gamers with a strict focus on bringing amazing titles to the masses.

