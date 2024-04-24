Is there New Game+ in Sand Land?

Sand Land is a good 30+ hour game, but is there New Game+? After all, some of the optional bounties and other missions require very powerful bots, and that will take some grinding, depending on how deep you explore the game. The real question is: What happens after you defeat the game's final boss? What’s left for players to do? Can you start over with all your previous equipment?

Completionists will be delighted to hear that plenty of secrets are scattered across the map. Treasure chests, challenging battles, and lots of side quests give plenty to do once the credits have rolled. But can you start a New Game+ file in Sand Land? Let’s explore that.

Does New Game+ exist in Sand Land?

If you left a bunch of side quests and missions undone, now's your chance to do them (Image via Bandai Namco)

Unfortunately, there is no New Game+ in Sand Land. Once the credits roll, and you’ve bested the final boss, you will be treated to a satisfying ending. Once all of that has wrapped up, players get dropped right back into the world, with everything as it was. There will be no extra main story quests to complete, just everything you’ve left undone.

In my case, it was primarily side quests and Bounty Hunting missions, as I stopped doing side quests toward the end. There are still plenty of citizens to convince to live in Spiro, and once they’re there, some of them have further issues that only you can solve.

However, if you want to play the story again, you’ll have to start from scratch. While unfortunate, there doesn’t appear to be any way to start a New Game+ file at this time. It could be introduced in the future, but no word has been given at this time. Starting a new file will not give you any opportunities to begin again with any of your acquired loot.

A positive to this, though, is for players who want to have a complete save file. You don’t have to redo anything when it comes to finishing up stories and reaching the level cap on your various bots.

Sand Land is a huge Anime ARPG from Bandai Namco and brings to life the classic manga by Akira Toriyama. It also introduces content not in the manga, which was only found in the recent anime.