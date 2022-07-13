Is Nintendo planning to compete with Fall Guys using Kirby's Dream Buffet?

Nintendo recently announced a brand new Kirby spin-off, much to fans' delight. Set in a realm where everything is made out of tasty food and sweets, Kirby's Dream Buffet pits four players in a race to see who can eat the most.

The game is set to arrive on Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch later this year, as an eShop-exclusive release.

However, many fans have been quick to highlight similarities to another iconic multiplayer title that just recently arrived on the Switch: Fall Guys. The 60-player chaotic battle royale from indie studio Mediatonic was an instant hit on release back in 2020. But how will Kirby's upcoming adorable PvP adventure fare in comparison?

Nintendo's Kirby's Dream Buffet shares similarities with Fall Guys, but is it an appealing enough alternative?

Get ready, Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop this summer! Hungry for some 4-player Kirby fun? Race through delicious obstacle courses, collect the most strawberries, and thwart your competition using familiar abilities.Get ready, Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop this summer! #NintendoSwitch Hungry for some 4-player Kirby fun? Race through delicious obstacle courses, collect the most strawberries, and thwart your competition using familiar abilities. Get ready, Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop this summer! #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/mlhp5sWnfQ

Kirby's Dream Buffet sees four players compete in a race to eat the most sweets. The course will see four Kirbies (and some additional NPC Waddle Dees).

Every Kirby gets plumpier the more sweets they consume, and they must also avoid hazards that could slow them down. Players will also face off against each other in a showdown of sorts.

Each participant will be weighed on a scale, and the heaviest Kirby will emerge as the winner. The obstacle courses have been compared to Fall Guys, and not just due to their similarly vibrant visuals.

The maps are equally elaborate trap-laden challenges with plenty of hazards to bounce around and atop. They also offer the same thrill, but with a different setting.

Kirby's Dream Buffet also seems to have taken a page from older Kirby minigames, like Gourmet Race from Kirby Super Star on the Super NES console.

But Fall Guys is no slouch either

However, Mediatonic's game is also a much larger effort in comparison. The 60-player sessions dwarf Dream Buffet's modest showcase. There are also different modes to keep things fresh during each run.

Interestingly, some players may prefer the smaller, more focused effort of Kirby's Dream Buffet. Fall Guys also went free-to-play earlier this year, meaning Nintendo players can download and play it free of cost.

Relatively speaking, the company's offering is bound to be a paid and hence more premium game. However, the brand name alone is enough to ensure it gets the attention of players out there.

Fall Guys is also set across different seasons with continued support to keep the player base happy. It remains to be seen how much content Dream Buffet offers and how long it will be feasible in the multiplayer scene.

Regardless of how things turn out, fans now have more party-centric games to enjoy amidst the vast library of Switch games.

Will you be buying Kirby's Dream Buffet to play against friends? The game will be launched exclusively for the Switch in Summer 2022.

Fall Guys, meanwhile, is available on a variety of platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

