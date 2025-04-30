Is Oblivion Remastered available on PS4?

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is an action role-playing video game developed by Virtuos and Bethesda Game Studios. It was released on April 22, 2025, and the game has updates on everything from characters, spells, and weapons to effects, lighting, and landscape improvements.

Oblivion Remastered is available on platforms like Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now, and Microsoft Windows. Unfortunately, it will not be available on PlayStation 4.

Does Oblivion Remastered have a multiplayer or co-op mode?

It is a single-player, role-playing game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios, Virtuos)

The remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion showcases the exploration of the landscape of Cyrodiil with updated visuals and refined gameplay. But it does not have a multiplayer or co-op mode, and is a classic single-player experience. The original game, which was released back in 2006, was specifically developed as a single-player title by Bethesda.

The storyline, quests, and world were built around one player exploring the land of Cyrodiil on their own.

Although if you want to play in a multiplayer or co-op mode, you can play The Elder Scrolls Online, which is a game set in the same world, but developed for online gaming. You can play with your friends, join guilds, and explore the world together in this online version.

How long does it take to beat Oblivion Remastered?

You can take your time while playing the main storyline of the game, as it will take 25-30 hours to beat. There are also numerous tasks available in this game, which take around 80-90 hours to complete. If you want to achieve 100% completion, you must spend even more time playing this game, including winning every trophy available, item, costume, and more. This will take approximately 180-190 hours in total.

The duration of time a player spends completing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered may depend on various factors, such as the experience and knowledge of role-playing games and the level of difficulty they choose. If someone is playing a game from this genre for the first time, they must keep in mind not to choose the hardest level of difficulty, as it might make it a little too tough to finish the game.

