Is there a photo mode in Clair Obscur Expedition 33?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn’t just a game — it’s a moving painting. It's a blend of turn-based combat and Unreal Engine 5 visuals, making it one of the most screenshot-worthy RPGs of the year. But unfortunately, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 does not feature a built-in photo mode.

Here's why there’s no photo mode in the game.

Why does Expedition 33 not have a photo mode?

Sandfall Interactive hasn’t released an explanation of why Expedition 33 doesn’t ship with a native photo mode, but it’s probably a matter of development focus. For a relatively new studio, building a polished combat system, epic story, and jaw-dropping environments was already a big task. Adding a fully featured photo mode, complete with free camera controls, UI toggles, and real-time rendering, would've taken some serious development time.

With the game already pushing the limits of Unreal Engine 5, the team likely chose performance and gameplay over extra features. And that’s fair — this game runs tight and looks insane, even without a dedicated photo mode.

Why does Expedition 33 deserve a photo mode?

Let’s be real — Expedition 33 is made for screenshots. From glowing Esquie-infested caves to emotionally charged cutscenes, every area feels like high-end concept art. A photo mode would let players capture those moments from every angle, freeze mid-combat poses, zoom in on character details, and maybe even adjust lighting to match the scene’s mood.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 deserves a photo mode (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Games like Final Fantasy XVI and Horizon Forbidden West have shown how powerful photo modes can be when paired with cinematic visuals. Expedition 33 would be a perfect candidate for the same. And judging by the online buzz and fan posts, there is a high demand.

There’s no photo mode in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but that doesn’t stop players from trying to capture the game's beauty anyway. Regardless of whether Sandfall adds one in a future update, the community’s already finding ways to make it work. Until then, keep your tools handy, and don’t be afraid to pause and appreciate the artistry this game throws at you.

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

