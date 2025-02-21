Is there a photo mode in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has fans wondering if it includes a photo mode to capture the stunning visuals and memorable moments of Majima's pirate adventure. This latest spin-off in SEGA’s iconic franchise throws players into a pirate-infested version of Hawaii, following Goro Majima as he navigates a world of criminals after washing up on an island with no memories.

So does Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii have a photo mode? The answer is yes. The game includes a fully functional photo mode, allowing players to capture memorable moments and scenic vistas as they explore Hawaii's sprawling environments.

How does the photo mode in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii work?

Press the Up directional button to access the camera (Image via SEGA)

The photo mode in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is incredibly versatile, featuring a freecam that lets players move the camera around freely to find the perfect angle. Whether you want to capture the beauty of Waikiki's beaches or a tense showdown between Majima and rival pirates, the freecam ensures you never miss the perfect shot.

To activate the photo mode, simply:

Press the up arrow direction button on your controller to bring up the camera interface.

on your controller to bring up the camera interface. Use the X button to take a photo once you're satisfied with the framing.

to take a photo once you're satisfied with the framing. Press L3 to flip between the front-facing and rear-facing cameras.

to flip between the front-facing and rear-facing cameras. Press R1 to gather friends into the frame for fun group shots.

to gather friends into the frame for fun group shots. Use the directional buttons (up, down, left, or right) to change character expressions.

to change character expressions. Enhance your photos with filters by pressing the square button and add decorative elements using the triangle button.

Majima taking selfie in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

All captured photos are saved to your album, allowing you to revisit and share your adventures anytime.

Photo Rally mini-games in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii not only includes a capture mode but also integrates it into the gameplay with Photo Rally mini-games. These challenges require players to take photos at specific locations across different islands, encouraging exploration and rewarding keen-eyed photographers.

1) Hawaii Photo Rally locations

The Photo Rally in Hawaii includes the following locations:

Little Japan

Waikiki

Anaconda Shopping Center

Downtown/Chinatown/District Five

Cultural District/Harbor Park

2) Rich Island and Madlantis Photo Rally locations

The Photo Rally extends beyond Hawaii to other islands:

Rich Island : Available in all areas.

: Available in all areas. Madlantis: Photo challenges are present in all areas.

These quests add an extra layer of exploration, encouraging players to discover hidden details while testing their photography skills.

