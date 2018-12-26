Is PlayStation Plus worth it?

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 9 // 26 Dec 2018, 13:48 IST

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that is offered by Sony's PlayStation. For $10 a month ($25 for 3 months and $60 for 12 months), you get access to playing multiplayer online as well as a plethora of free games. Additionally, you can also invite a friend to play a game you own even if they don't own it (only some games of course).

PlayStation Plus is essential if you regularly play games online. Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Overwatch and Fortnite are some of the most popular games played online. In 2018 alone, PlayStation Plus has added $1500 worth of games that are available free to play.

PlayStation Plus also includes the same premium service and features for PS3 and their handheld console PS Vita as well. However, Sony has announced that they will be ending support for PS3 and PS Vita from March 2019 onwards.

In January 2018 itself, Sony added popular games Deus-Ex: Mankind Divided as well as Batman: A Telltale Series to the list of free games. Some other popular PS4 titles they have added throughout 2018 include: Rime, Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank, Mad Max, Rayman Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Mafia 3.

This is only a glimpse of the $1500 worth of games they have added! There were several others added for the PS3, PS Vita as well as PSVR.

So, if you're deciding whether or not you want a PlayStation Plus subscription, it is absolutely worth it for the price as well as the features you get. If you regularly play online or plan to, you are going to need the service anyway.

Not to mention, the games they add in their catalogue of free to play forever are usually extremely good games which are worth not paying the full price for.

