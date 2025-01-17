Is there a point of no return in Dynasty Warriors Origins?

If you're diving into Dynasty Warriors Origins and wondering if there’s a point of no return, you’re not alone. With its branching storylines and critical decisions, the game offers a thrilling but high-stakes experience where every choice shapes your journey. Fans often ask: when do these choices become irreversible?

So, is there a point of no return? Absolutely. Once you reach Chapter 3, the game locks you into a faction, cutting off access to the missions and bonds tied to others. Key battles force you to choose sides, and decisions made during these moments will permanently shape your gameplay experience.

Let’s delve into these pivotal points and how to navigate them effectively.

Point of no return in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Liu Bei from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, faction storylines play a massive role in shaping your adventure. The game makes you pick sides between Wei, Shu, and Wu by the end of Chapter 3. Once you've chosen your faction, you'll lose access to the missions and content tied to the other two options.

To get to the first point of no return, you need to complete the following fights:

Suppression of Yan Province

Battle of Jieqiao

Battle of Beihai

Assault of Nanyang

Siege of Fan Castle

Battle of Xiangyang

Once you’ve finished these, you’ll enter the Battle of Xu Province, where you must choose between Wei or Shu. Choosing one will lock you out of the other’s missions.

The second major point of no return is during the Battle of Xiaopei, where you have to choose between Shu and Wu. Once again, the content tied to the faction you don't choose will be inaccessible for the time being.

After completing all the battles for the chapter, you will face a final decision to join one faction. This permanently locks you into that faction’s storyline, starting Chapter 4, and excludes you from missions tied to the other two factions.

Bonds and their points of no return

A still from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Forming bonds with characters is yet another core feature of the game, but not every bond can be pursued ad infinitum. Some characters become unavailable once certain story events trigger.

Dong Zhuo: His bond can only be formed up to the Battle of Hulao Gate in Chapter 2.

His bond can only be formed up to the in Chapter 2. Sun Jian: If you are on the route of the Sun Jian Forces, you will need to get his bond in place before Chapter 3: Battle of Xiangyang. If you're with other forces, be attentive to the "Time is passing" notification.

If you are on the route of the Sun Jian Forces, you will need to get his bond in place before If you're with other forces, be attentive to the "Time is passing" notification. Zhang Jiao: His bond needs to be in place before the Final Battle against the Yellow Turbans at the end of Chapter 1.

If you’re aiming to complete as many bonds as possible, plan your choices around these deadlines to avoid missing out on character interactions.

