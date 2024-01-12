Is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch?

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is considered as one of the most anticipated action-adventure games of 2024. Fans of the series have already started showing interest in its action scenes, campaign mode, and the setting, among others. Overall, the game is generating many positive reactions from fans, and if it continues as such, Ubisoft will have a best seller on their hands in 2024.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to be released on January 15, 2024. While a majority of developers prepare to launch their games on the newest platforms, Ubisoft is opting for another strategy. Therefore, fans need not worry about accessibility as Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be available on all platforms.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown platforms and more

Since not every game comes to the Nintendo Switch, upcoming titles have been a major concern for console fans. Due to their high resolutions, developers prefer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S consoles, and PCs.

But Ubisoft has chosen a different approach when it comes to Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. In addition to the current-gen consoles, the game will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Pre-oders for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown are also available for Nintendo Switch. For that, you will have to visit Nintendo's official website and initiate the pre-odering process. You can purchase the Digital Edition at $49.99, and the Digital Deluxe Edition for $59.99.

It is also available on Ubisoft Plus. (Image via Ubisoft)

There’s also an option for fans who are eager to play the game three days before its official release. To do so, they have to subscribe the Ubisoft Plus service. However, please note that this Early Access is exclusive to PC and Xbox consoles.

If you own a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation, opt for the standard pre-order process. Additional information on Early Access and Ubisoft Plus services can be found on the official Ubisoft website.

How to pre-order Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is on the Nintendo store. (Image via Nintendo)

To pre-order Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch, simply follow the straightforward steps outlined below:

Start the process by visiting the official Nintendo website.

Once there, scroll down to locate Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in the Featured section.

Next, click on Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

You'll find two options, the Digital edition and the Deluxe edition

Select your preferred option and proceed to click on Pre-order.

Follow through by completing the necessary actions and the payment.

Upon successful completion, you will receive a notification via email regarding your pre-order.

Remember that if you face any issues with your payment or encounter any difficulties with an unsuccessful pre-order, you can seek assistance on Ubisoft's official website. There, you will discover information about payment procedures. Also, your task of reaching out the support team will become easier as there’s a section for Help towards the bottom of the website.