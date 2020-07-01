Is PUBG Mobile Lite a Chinese app? Answering the game's origin question

In this article, we talk about the origin of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The game has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Origin of PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite has attained mass popularity since its release about a year ago, and 25th July will mark the first anniversary of the game. It is quite popular among the Indian audience, with one of the reasons being the lower hardware or device requirements. As is common knowledge, it is the lightened version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite has now crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. However, many players do not know the origin of this game. In this article, we will look at the same.

In an interview with Polygon, the director at Tencent, Rick Li, stated:

“The reaction from players to PUBG pushed us to develop the game quickly. A lot of users in China don’t have access to PC or consoles, but they still want to play games.”

This led to the creation of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

After the launch of PUBG Mobile across the world, the game received an astonishing and prolific response. It gained a good player base and presence in a short period. It was developed to cater to the smartphone audiences who couldn't play the on PC, but still wanted to enjoy the PUBG Mobile experience.

Hence, PUBG Mobile Lite was released, roughly one week after its beta launch, and it was the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile.

There were several changes made to the game, so that it could run even on lower-end devices. The map size and number of players were reduced, and graphics were also tweaked to suit said requirements.

The game is published by Tencent Games and developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio, an internal division of Tencent Games.

Hence, we can say that the origin of PUBG Mobile Lite can be traced back to China, as developers and publishers are from there. A major chunk of revenues goes to Tencent Games, while a hefty amount goes to PUBG Corporation as well.