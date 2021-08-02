Is there a release date for PUBG New State (Mobile) in India? All you need to know

PUBG New State is set to be another record-breaking title by Krafton after PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The game received an overwhelming response to its pre-registration, with over 20 million pre-registered users for the alpha test. However, the alpha test was only limited to users in the USA.

The title offers PC-like graphics, and provides a realistic and dynamic in-game environment. There are lots of new additions to the game, like vehicles and maps. Players in India are also very excited and eagerly waiting to play the game. This article will examine whether there is a release date out for PUBG New State (Mobile) in India.

PUBG New State (Mobile) release date in India

For players residing in India, there is no official release date announced by Krafton Inc. The title is mostly expected to be released between September and October 2021 across selected countries. The pre-registration for the title on Android is currently on hold. Officials have also released an announcement that players on iOS platforms will be able to pre-register for the title in August 2021.

Having reached 20 million pre-registrations, we would like to announce that iOS pre-registration for PUBG: NEW STATE will begin starting in August!

PUBG New State has lots of new features which are discussed below:

1) New Maps

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



PUBG New State will offer lots of new maps and modes to explore. These maps will arrive with brand new environments like buildings, roads, and much more. One of the maps is named Troi and is set in the year 2051 with a futuristic look.

2) New weapon customizations

In PUBG New State, players will be able to customize their weapons attachments. This will help players get the best Battle Royale experience right on their smartphone screens. There are new shooting features for better aim and accuracy.

3) New graphics engine and quality

Krafton has revealed that the graphics technology used in PUBG New State is one of a kind. The new Global Illumination technology will help the developer set new records in terms of graphics quality on mobile.

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming with the 'global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics."

Players can check PUBG New State's official website to stay updated on news about the game's release date.

Note: PUBG New State is not available for pre-registration in India, China, and Vietnam.

