Is REPO available on PS4?

If you want to play REPO as your next multiplayer horror game on PS4, you might have to wait a little longer. As of now, REPO is not available on PS4, or any console. It is currently in Early Access exclusively on PC, with no confirmed console release date.

Read on to learn more about the possibility of REPO coming to the PS4

What is REPO about?

REPO is a co-op horror game developed by semiwork. It lets you team up with up to six other friends before venturing into spooky environments filled with creepy monsters and cursed loot. Using a physics-based grabbing tool and proximity voice chat, you'll have to retrieve valuable items and extract them safely under the watchful eye of a mysterious AI employer. But there's a catch — everything, including the monsters, obeys the unforgiving laws of physics.

This combination of chaotic teamwork, jump scares, and hilarious fails has made REPO stand out among other tiles like Lethal Company and Content Warning.

Possibilities of REPO coming to the PS4

Though nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it is possible for REPO to come to the PS4. The developers have stated that they’ll only consider console ports after the game reaches version 1.0. Right now, it is still under development and feature updates are ongoing. The estimated release window for the full version is somewhere around 6 to 12 months, though this could change depending on the progress the developers make.

Due to REPO’s rising popularity, unauthorized clones and scam versions have started popping up, especially on mobile and console stores. Always check if the game is made by semiwork before downloading or purchasing anything labeled “REPO” on platforms other than Steam.

Hence, players on the PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch will have to wait patiently for an official announcement from the developers.

If you'd like to see REPO on PlayStation, the most effective way is to support the game on PC and share your interest with the developers through platforms like Discord. With sufficient community demand, a console release, including a PS4 port, could become a possibility.

Although REPO is not available on PlayStation at the moment, a future release remains possible if interest continues to grow.

