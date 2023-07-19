Is it safe to install Naraka Bladepoint on your PC and consoles?

Naraka Bladepoint has been on the news frequently since its shift to free-to-play. But is it safe? According to some gamers, they are being asked to disable something on their PC in the installation phase - HVCI_KMCI. This is another way to describe your PC’s Memory Integrity. That does admittedly sound quite scary when you consider the implications of it. However, is it really a bad thing, and why are only some players seeing this notification?

Here’s what you need to know about the safety of Naraka Bladepoint, and if it’s worth installing on your PCs and consoles. At the end of the day, you’ll have to make your own judgment on what’s right for you, but here’s what we know about the situation.

Is it safe to install Naraka Bladepoint?

HVCI_KMCI is the Memory Integrity of your PC. This is a kernel-level anti-cheat software. While many players in the past have been paranoid about a game having this level of access to your PC, it is neither unique nor new in the gaming sphere.

Some players are being asked to turn off a security feature (Image via NarakaBladepoint/Reddit)

Valorant’s Vanguard anti-cheat has kernel-level access to your PC and is a requirement to even play the game. The idea is that, through this level of access and control, it can stop harmful, third-party apps and cheat devices.

However, not all players are seeing this when they install the game on their PCs. This is likely thanks to them already having a game that boasts kernel-level security. FIFA 23, Valorant, Apex Legends, and many other games have access to this level of security.

Many players are choosing to use this as a way to attack Naraka Bladepoint, but it’s not something new in online gaming.

Is it safe, though? Ultimately, that comes down to how you feel about your internet safety and security. There’s nothing wrong with having Memory Integrity turned off, so if you want to play Naraka Bladepoint, that’s going to be a requirement.

If you don’t get this notification as you install Naraka Bladepoint, it’s likely already turned off for you, and you won’t have to do anything else. If you’re curious about whether it’s on for you, search for “Core Isolation” on your search bar in Windows.

It’s 100% safe to disable HVCI_KMCI in Windows 10/11. Just keep in mind that there’s a very good chance that another game may already have access and you don’t realize it. While there are risks with this kind of security, there are vulnerabilities that can attack your computer.

One example is the BYOVKD (Bring Your Own Vulnerable Kernel Driver). This ultimately allows untrusted drivers to gain trust and access to all parts of your computer. However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t something players are likely going to see in online games.

It’s perfectly safe and fine to install Naraka Bladepoint. It is understandable why some people may not feel safe giving kernel-level access on their PCs. Even with that, it is still safe to install the game.