Is Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance on Xbox Game Pass?

Shin Megami Tensei V fans have been on the edge ever since the rumors of it coming to the Xbox Game Pass surfaced on the internet. Pre-orders have opened up already, but fans are reluctant to make a purchase because everyone is asking, is Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance coming to Xbox Game Pass?

No, Shin Megami Tesei V may not come to Xbox Game Pass, just yet. SMT V is easily one of the biggest RPG releases of the year and it has the whole fanbase on the hype train. If the leaks are right, Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance will be significantly affected by the Xbox Game Pass release.

How did Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance release on Xbox Game Pass got leaked?

The leaks are making the fans believe SMT V may come to Game Pass (Image via Atlus)

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service offered by Microsoft. With these subscriptions, users are offered a monthly selection of games that they can download for free, as well as other perks. The subscription at times features the latest games on their release date and, according to a leak, SMT V could be one of them.

On X, a user named Wario64 made a post featuring a screenshot of the SMT V promotional material from Instagram. This post had a Slipknot mask-making short video with a template and information about the upcoming SMT V release and all the platforms it will be available on.

While it had all the standard platforms such as PS5, PS 4, Xbox X/S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch, it also had the logo of the Xbox Game Pass. This made the leaker believe that the game will also be coming to the subscription service and users will be able to download it through the catalogue on Day 1.

But since then, the original post on Instagram has been removed. The developers at Atlus have denied any credibility of this claim and have stated that the Game Pass logo was a mistake by the social media team. They currently have no plans for releasing the title on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on Day 1.

However, the fact that the template was made for advertising the game on social media gives hope that Atlus may release it for the service somewhere down the line. Maybe the video was supposed to be uploaded then. In the end, we have no official backing on any of these speculations, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

