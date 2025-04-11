Is Sons of the Forest cross-platform?

Sons of the Forest is a direct sequel to The Forest, an immersive online survival game where you must brave the wilds and scavenge any resources you can. Modern online multiplayer titles are getting ambitious and expanding, allowing players to meet up and work together or rip each other apart.

However, while you can play Sons of the Forest with your buddies on PC, console users will miss out on the fun since the game has no cross-platform feature.

Why is there no cross-platform feature in Sons of the Forest?

It would have been cool to see this game go beyond the PC platform (Image via Newnight)

Sons of the Forest has no cross-platform feature because the game is exclusive to PC. Developer Endnight Games didn't say anything about console editions (unlike the original title available on PlayStation 4). The Forest had a console version, but cross-platform was never on the table.

Trending

Sons of the Forest is an ambitious sequel to the original game, set many years later in the distant future. While surviving the outdoors against animals and other cannibals is hard enough, you must do it yourself if most of your friends are on PlayStation or Xbox. Fortunately, you can play with your friends on PC and work together to make the most of it.

Endnight Games developed this sequel primarily on PC and never provided a reason for the lack of console versions. Perhaps the game is too demanding to operate on a console, and the modding community's work will not be carried over.

While there is no console version, you can play Sons of the Forest with a traditional PlayStation or Xbox controller. This is as close as you can get to playing this game as you would on your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

The title was in early access two years ago and had a full launch on PC the following year; perhaps Endnight Games is focused on delivering the best version before exploring more options.

Will there ever be console versions of Sons of the Forest?

The lack of an official announcement is troubling (Image via Newnight)

While Endnight Games didn't deny that a console edition is coming, it also never mentioned it. This could mean the developer is playing coy or that it has no plans of releasing this game outside the PC platform.

Cross-platform is a blessing to modern online multiplayer titles. However, developers still have the final say on whether they will port their projects to other platforms.

Sons of the Forest does not have a cross-platform feature since console versions don't exist.

Endnight Games' survival horror title is now available on Steam and GeForce Now.

