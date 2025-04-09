Is South of Midnight available on PS4 and Xbox One?

South of Midnight dropped on April 8, 2025, but it cannot be played on the Xbox One and the PS4. This next-gen action-adventure game is made by Compulsion Games and is published by Xbox Game Studios. If you wish to play it, it’s available only on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, available via the Xbox Game Pass and Steam.

Ad

South of Midnight is a fairy tale and has received very positive reviews from audiences and critics, earning a 9/10 rating on Steam.

Possible reasons why South of Midnight is not available on PS4 and Xbox One

The likely rewason why South of Midnight doesn't support last-gen consoles is the hardware demand. The game like needs the performance of the newer systems to run properly.

Ad

Trending

The PS4 and Xbox One both came out in November 2013. Today, these consoles are almost 12 years old, and struggle with the latest games because of the hardware.

They face issues like slow hard drives that cause long load times, weaker CPUs and GPUs that will have great trouble managing current graphical demand. Furthermore, the limited RAM that doesn't allow multitasking. Modern titles like South of Midnight need more power than these systems can provide.

Ad

If the last-gen consoles could play South of Midnight, the PS4 would still not get the title as it is a Microsoft exclusive, at least for now.

South of Midnight: Unravel the Past

South of Midnight takes place in a darker version of the American Deep South region. The game experiments with a new stop-motion-like art style that makes the experience feel more uncanny. The storyline is inspired by the region's folklore, where you play as Hazel, a young woman with unique magical powers, venturing into a strange world to rescue her mother from mysterious forces.

Ad

Ad

The game has a gothic take on the Deep South with a world full of big swamps, crumbling old buildings, and quiet little ghost towns. Its gameplay is mixed with exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving, and it offers an eerie yet fun adventure for its audience.

South of Midnight delivers a decent experience exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Its innovative art style, eerie story, and soulful gameplay make it a standout title for next-gen gamers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.