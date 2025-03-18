Is Sugardew Island available on PlayStation 5?

Sugardew Island is a farming and trading simulator game developed by Rokaplay and launched digitally on March 7, 2025. On March 14, 2025, the developer began making physical copies of the title available. Sugardew Island was released for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, Rokaplay has confirmed that some features on the PS4 will not be available on the PS5.

Here’s what you should know about the gameplay.

Sugardew Island is available on PlayStation

You need to rest as your character will get tired (Image via Rokaplay)

Along with PlayStation consoles, the game was also released for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, the developers have confirmed that it will not be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Before you can play the game on your PS5, you may need to update the system software to the latest version. A PS5 account is also required to access online features, as they are bound to terms of service and privacy policy.

You can access and play the game on any PS5 console linked to your account through the Console Sharing and Offline Play configuration.

Gameplay features you should know

After a shipwreck and sudden storm, you wake up on a strange deserted island. Your objective in Sugardew Island is to rebuild the island by connecting with the local Forest Folk and restoring the island’s harmony through trade and farming.

Farming is the primary pillar of your success, so you’ll start by planting seeds and watering them regularly. Natural resources can be harnessed to make fertilizer, which helps the crops to grow faster and in better quality. After harvesting the crops, they can be traded with the Forest Folk in exchange for Harmony.

Your shop will be your main source of income and a way to connect with the Forest Folk. Keep it stocked with fresh produce, animal products, and crafted goods. When the Forest Folk come to trade, don’t just accept the first offer. Try negotiating for better prices to maximize your earnings.

The Harmony Tree plays a key role in bringing stability to the island. It will assign objectives like collecting particular things or placing orders for you to complete. Accomplishing these objectives will aid in healing the tree, expanding the boundaries of the island, and restoring life to it. The island will become livelier and more colorful as you complete more quests.

The gameplay for Sugardew Island involves farming, trading, and exploring the islands. It can also be played on consoles like the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

While some differences do exist in the game across the various other consoles, the core concept of restoring order to the island remains the same.

