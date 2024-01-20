Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming to PS4?

Whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming to PS4 is something fans of the Arkham series have been wondering ever since the game's announcement back in 2020. Now, with the title's release date looming, WB Games and Rocksteady Studios have finally given a concrete confirmation on that matter.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has had a rather rough start, with the game's initial reception being quite mixed. While Rocksteady is known for creating some of the best single-player experiences out there with their Batman Arkham series, Suicide Squad is the studio's first foray into the looter-shooter live-service genre.

While the game is built using Unreal Engine 4, it's developed exclusively for the current-generation console hardware, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. As such, there won't be a PS4 version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is developed exclusively for current generation consoles and isn't coming to PS4

Unreal Engine 4 has a massive history on the previous console generation, with a huge chunk of AAA and indie titles for PS4 and Xbox One being developed on it. However, Unreal Engine 4 still reigns as one of the most used engines even on the current generation systems, albeit with modifications to bring it on par with most current-gen game engines.

Games like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Mortal Kombat 1, Gotham Knights, and even the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are all built on Unreal Engine 4, despite being developed exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As such, it's not a surprise that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, despite being a UE4 title, is skipping the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

One of the biggest reasons developers are now making a shift towards the current generation systems is CPU bottlenecks, as well as most modern game engines being designed around faster storage media, i.e., SSDs. While the PS4 is still a very capable system, it's a console that makes use of more than a decade-old APU and is built around HDDs.

Switching to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles not only gives developers the extra CPU and GPU headroom but also the ability to utilize the faster SSDs these systems come equipped with. This eases texture streaming and, as a result, reduces loading times significantly. This is something that helps a lot in open-world experiences like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.