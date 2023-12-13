Is The Day Before getting a reboot? Developer Fntastic being renamed to Eight Points suggests so

Developer Fntastic's The Day Before has taken the industry by storm, not because it's an innovative or mind-blowing game, but because it is outrageously bad. The overwhelmingly negative reception to the bug-ridden, beyond-shallow extraction shooter led to the company's closure, as they revealed in an official statement. Fans have been curious about what this means for the company's existing IPs.

Thanks to new information, it looks like Fntastic is changing back to their previous alias, Eight Points. As such, could we see The Day Before get a similar treatment and potentially come back on Steam after being delisted from the storefront?

There may be some hope for The Day Before with Fntastic's revival as Eight Points

Spotted by many denizens of the internet, the SteamDB page for the Fntastic-developed co-op survival game The Wild Eight has been updated. With the closure of the studio, Eight Points is now listed as the developer on the storefront. Further digging reveals that Eights Points was Fntastic's previous name. This has raised quite a few red flags among the playerbase, leading to further controversy.

Why did the company revert to their original name if they are shutting down? Is it even the same studio or team? Is this change only for The Wild Eight? Without any official information to go further on, it is hard to arrive at a conclusion. For one, The Wild Eight is owned by HypeTrain Digital, the publisher behind indie games such as the sci-fi RPG Jack Move after Fntastic sold the IP rights to them in 2017.

Assuming this is a fresh start over for the team with the developers looking to wrong their rights ala Hello Games' No Man's Sky, there may be some hope for The Day Before as well. As it stands now, the game was a poorly designed mess that was as barebones as a modern game could get while also misleading consumers thanks to attractive trailers with countless features that never existed.

The only way forward is a complete reboot with new code, mechanics, features, design, and so on - an overhaul, if you will, just like Cyberpunk 2077's ambitious 2.0 update. But while CD Projekt RED is a major game company with a vast budget and talent to spare, an indie team like Fntastic/Eight Points may not be that lucky.

But as Sean Murray of No Man's Sky fame has proved, nothing is impossible if developers truly and apologetically want to make it up to their user base.