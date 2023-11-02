Is The Day Before multiplayer? PC specifications, crossplay, and more explored

The Day Before is an upcoming open-world third-person shooter with survival elements, aiming to cater to a new generation of gamers with its zombie setting.

As with any other game in the genre, there is much fun to be had playing through this title with friends. Overcoming uncertain odds against hordes of infected or surviving ambushes by other players can certainly lead to collective memorable gaming moments.

Can The Day Before be played with friends?

Expand Tweet

Considering The Day Before is a Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game, multiplayer is naturally a major highlight of the experience.

Set in the present-day on the US East Coast, players will survive the aftermath of a deadly pandemic that gave rise to terrifying zombies. With humanity thrown into a race for survival, gamers will need to team up.

There is no confirmation on how many players will be able to play together, but trailers indicate two-man teams.

Since the game is only on PC for now, crossplay is a no-go either - and no details have been shared if The Day Before will have crossplay with consoles.

As far as the storyline goes, players will find themselves as a survivor of the Woodbury colony. The main task will be to rebuild the community by gathering resources, supplies, and more - which in turn can be traded in for Woodbury Coins to keep the cogs in the wheel of survival going.

To aid this, teams will need to equip themselves with weapons, tactical gear, and more to survive the threats out there - whether AI-controlled or otherwise. Teams must manage health, hunger, and other stats as they scour each corner of the sandbox and face challenges while in search of valuables. This can either be done on foot or using purchased vehicles.

Furthermore, back at the colony, teammates can take a much-deserved rest by partaking in activities like the spa or gym.

The Day Before PC system requirements

Expand Tweet

Note that since The Day Before is currently in early access, the system requirements on PC may be subject to change with the final build.

Minimum (targetting low settings)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 (or AMD equivalent)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (or AMD equivalent)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 55 GB available space. While HDD is supported, SSD is recommended for the best experience

Those lacking high-end specs will still be able to run the game decently.

Recommended (for high settings):

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) (or AMD equivalent)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti (or AMD equivalent)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 55 GB available space. While HDD is supported, SSD is recommended for the best experience

Falling in line with other modern releases, players require capable hardware to get the game running at max settings.

The Day Before is being developed by FNTASTIC and will be published by Mytona Fntastic. As of this writing, it is in early access for PC via Steam, so players can purchase it right away and jump into the action.

The final version has been planned for a December 7, 2023, release. A future rendition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles is also in the works.