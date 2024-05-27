Is The Rogue Prince of Persia on consoles?

Following the latest launch of The Rogue Prince of Persia in early access, PC fans are greeted with yet another exciting indie gem that isn't just a solid roguelike all-around but also a worthy newcomer to the POP franchise from Ubisoft. With that said, series fans on consoles will no doubt be itching to get their hands on it as it is currently not available on any platform outside PC, and that includes consoles.

With the previous sidescroller entry Prince of Persia The Lost Crown available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo as well in addition to PC, when can console players get their turn? Here's everything they need to know.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is coming to consoles but only after the Early Access period is over

As per official confirmation from developer Evil Empire, the game will be available on consoles after its 1.0 launch. Given that it just launched in early access, a final release window is out of the question. At the very least, The Rogue Prince of Persia will not be launching on consoles in 2024.

So far, the game boasts a humble selection of content across six biomes and two boss fights. It is undoubtedly a much smaller game compared to the latest roguelike heavy hitter around the block, Hades 2, but both genre and franchise fans will be more than delighted to help the Prince defeat the corrupted Han army.

More is expected to come in the future as Evil Empire adds new content on top of a steady flow of updates and bug fixes. For now, however, players have no choice but to get the game on PC via Steam to enjoy all the content that is available for. With that said, The Rogue Prince of Persia is Steam Deck compatible, so that's one handheld system fans can experience it on.

What is The Rogue Prince of Persia about?

A new perilous adventure awaits

An indie spin-off featuring Evil Empire's own take on the beloved Prince, this new entry sees players control the hero of Persia across a dangerous journey, The Hun invaders have begun causing chaos and destruction while armed with corrupting shamanic magic, so it is up to the Prince to stop them and save the kingdom from destruction.

Wearing a magic bola around his neck that sends him back him time upon death, the Prince must brave the Hun army and its powerful generals across a series of challenging levels. In typical roguelike fashion, death sends players back to the start. While there are several weapons and trinkets to unlock and consumables to use, much of these will be lost at the end of a run.

Compared to the previous Metroidvania outing, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a more replayable experience. Although it is short in length, it is one that is also bound to achieve greatness as the game matures while in active development molded by community feedback.

