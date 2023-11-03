Is The Talos Principle 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

The gameplay features and storytelling of The Talos Principle 2 are currently receiving substantial acclaim. This follow-up installment to the 2014 first-person puzzle title elevates the gaming experience by plunging players into a futuristic metropolis inhabited by robots.

In The Talos Principle 2, users are reintroduced to a post-apocalyptic realm brimming with the enigmatic puzzles and aspirations that society abandoned. The world is now populated by machines who both revere humans and regard themselves as the rightful successors to humanity's evolution.

While the game has been released on specific platforms prioritizing performance, there is still uncertainty among gamers, particularly those on Xbox, regarding its availability on Game Pass.

It is evident that the puzzler is accessible on Xbox Series X/S, but whether it can be accessed through Game Pass remains unclear.

Can you play The Talos Principle 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

The Talos Principle 2 is currently not available on the Game Pass (Image via Devolver Digital)

As of this writing, The Talos Principle 2 is not available on the Xbox Game Pass, and there have been no official statements or updates from the developers on this matter.

It's important to mention that The Talos Principle was introduced to the Xbox Game Pass library a few years ago before being removed in November 2020.

Additionally, the game has a dedicated fan base, with players repeatedly expressing their desire for the developer, publisher, and Xbox to reintroduce the original title to the Xbox Game Pass.

Therefore, to appease the loyal playerbase, the developers could eventually make the sequel available for Xbox users through Xbox Game Pass.

The release date for The Talos Principle 2 is November 2, 2023, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as on PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam.

This puzzler immerses players in a futuristic world inhabited by robots, where you play the role of the 1,000th machine to be manufactured.

Every robot possesses its distinct personality (Image via Devolver Digital)

Among the robot citizens, there is an ongoing discussion about whether you should be the last member to join their society in accordance with the founding principles.

Your arrival triggers the revelation of a new prophecy connected to an enigmatic island.

Every robot possesses its distinct personality, and it doesn't take much time for these mechanical entities to exhibit a remarkably human-like quality despite their absence of flesh and bones.

The developers at Croteam dedicated their efforts to crafting intricate backstories and unique perspectives for each of the supporting characters.

The narrative structure of The Talos Principle 2's gameplay is centered around a society of robots, with the enigmatic, foretold island serving as the backdrop where players come across a collection of puzzles concealed within the remnants of human civilization, reminiscent of the original game.