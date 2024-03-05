Is The Thaumaturge on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5?

11 bit studios' latest detective RPG was recently released, but does that mean the publisher is releasing The Thaumaturge on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5? The two are the most popular gaming platforms available on the market, with hundreds of millions of users combined. As such, a double-A release such as The Thaumaturge should be on the horizon.

While that makes sense, things are more complicated than that, as developer Fool's Theory seems to be focusing only on a specific platform. Here's everything players need to know about The Thaumaturge on PlayStation and other systems.

Gamers cannot play The Thaumaturge on PlayStation 4, although it is headed to PlayStation 5

Gamers will have to wait a little longer to play The Thaumaturge on PlayStation 5 (Image via 11 bit studios)

As per the publisher, The Thaumaturge is currently available exclusively on PC and can be purchased from Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. As expected of a modern multiplatform game, the isometric detective RPG is also slated for a PlayStation 5 release. While the PC version arrived on February 4, 2024, the PlayStation 5 version is not yet out.

However, The Thaumaturge will not be released on the PlayStation 4. Given that Sony's previous system is over a decade old, it is unsurprising that such "legacy" platforms are no longer supported.

Furthermore, The Thaumaturge is an Unreal Engine 5 game. Now, it is true that Epic Games' latest graphics tech also supports last-gen consoles and smartphone platforms. However, the game's exclusivity to the current gen systems means it will look and perform the best it can.

As we detailed in the graphics section of our review of The Thaumaturge, the game is surprisingly demanding in many scenes. Thus, PC players should take note of this.

When does The Thaumaturge release on PS5?

Expand Tweet

Currently, there is only a tentative 2024 launch window for consoles, including the PlayStation 5. The game was originally supposed to launch in February 2024 but was delayed due to the release of several major titles, such as Persona 3 Reload, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, Helldivers 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Due to this, the console versions have been delayed further. In fact, the game was initially meant to be released in December 2023. That said, gamers looking forward to playing The Thaumaturge on PlayStation 5 will need to wait a little longer.