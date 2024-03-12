Is Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition worth buying?

Unicorn Overlord’s Monarch Edition is the Collector’s Edition of Atlus and Vanillaware’s latest tactical RPG masterpiece. While more expensive than the standard edition, it comes with a wealth of extra content, both physical and digital, for fans of this style of game.

However, it might not be worth it for everyone - some fans may love the game but will just want to play that and nothing else.

However, if you’re a die-hard fan or want to show your love of the world of Fevrith, there’s this special edition of Unicorn Overlord: The Monarch Edition. We’ll go over the cost, extra content, and if it’s worth it.

Let’s take a look at this fancy edition of Atlus’s latest title.

What comes with the Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition?

Monarch Edition physical content (Image via Atlus)

Not every Collector’s Edition is worth having, so let’s discuss the Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition. There are two versions: a physical and digital. The latter comes with the base game, the artbook, and a 20-track arrangement of 16-bit music from the tactical strategy game by Vanillaware. It costs $69.99.

The physical version of the Monarch Edition, however, comes with a wealth of great content. It may be harder to locate, with a Switch version unavailable on Amazon, but that may differ for your local shops.

Contents of physical Monarch Edition: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X ($129.99 USD)

Base Game

Artbook (132 pages)

Two-disc 16-bit arranged Music Album

DLC Voucher

Card Game (239 cards, for 2-4 players)

Is the Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition worth it?

The real question is whether or not the Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition is worth it or not. While this will vary from person to person, as someone who reviewed this game and fell in love with it, I think it’s 100% worth it. The only downside to me is: who has a CD player these days? I’d have to run them on my PlayStation 5.

It also depends on whether you have people interested in playing a version of this RPG in a card game format. If so, it does come with a 239-card game for two to four players. The box looks amazing, as do the cards themselves.

I think that, for what you’re paying ($129.99 USD), you’re getting a solid amount of content. After all, the art for this game is gorgeous. It’s a Vanillaware game, so that’s to be expected. If you’re a fan of Vanillaware and their great RPGs, this is a worthwhile purchase.

Unicorn Overlord is now available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Monarch Edition appears to just be for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and the Switch.