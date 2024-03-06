WWE 2K24 has a multitude of playable WWE Superstars to choose from. In fact, this has been a major selling point of the series for years now. Even the editions of the game that were poorly received could still boast a huge playable roster. If there was one WWE personality you could almost guarantee would be included in every edition, it would be Vince McMahon.

The former owner and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment has also been an active in-ring performer over the years. However, due to recent controversies (OK, "controversies" may be putting it lightly), McMahon has not only left his positions within WWE but also WWE's new parent corporation, TKO Holdings. This now begs the question: Is he out of WWE 2K24, as well?

The answer isn't as cut and dry as you would think. There have been plenty of times in the past where a WWE Superstar has left the company well after that year's game development had been completed. So, unless a performer had left under acrimonious circumstances, there's a good chance they'll still be in the game.

Is Vince McMahon in WWE 2K24 or not?

Calling McMahon's departure from the company "acrimonious" is putting it lightly. We won't go into the circumstances of his exit here, as they're pretty lurid, but WWE has bent over backwards to distance themselves significantly from their former Chairman.

As of right now, Vince McMahon is not a playable character in WWE 2K24. He's also not scheduled to be a part of any of the five DLC packs planned throughout the year. However, his exclusion goes even further than that.

WWE 2K24 contains a significant amount of archival video footage - the Showcase mode is entitled "40 Years of WrestleMania." However, a large portion of the individuals have their faces blurred out - mostly referees or announcing crew. Conspicuously, any appearance of McMahon in this footage also has his likeness obscured.

Vince McMahon was the one who created WrestleMania, so his appearance in historical footage of the event is going to be inevitable. It's not certain if his exclusion is due to 2K Games simply not having the rights to show his likeness (these kinds of agreements can get complicated, to say the least), or if it's due to WWE simply not wanting to remind anybody that he exists.

Either way, Vince McMahon is not only not playable in 2K24 - the former WWE World Champion (yep, he even won his own World Championship once) is basically bleached out of the game altogether.

There's still plenty to enjoy in WWE 2K24