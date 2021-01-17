Weekly treasure limit in Genshin Impact: Everything players need to know

There is a weekly treasure limit in Genshin Impact. But the way this limit works is slightly different than others. Developed by miHoYo, this is a standard free to play, action-based role-playing game. It features a limited multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to team up and take on the monsters found in the game.

Is there a weekly treasure limit in Genshin Impact?

weekly



treasure



limit



reached ?????????????????? — leo ❤️ hopeless romantic (@___DILUC) December 11, 2020

There's no limit on the amount of loot that players can collect in the game, but the game has weekly bosses that can be battled over the entire week. The loot drops the first time players defeat these bosses and respawn over the week.

Image via hoyolab.com (AnKonan)

Loot drops from Dvalin and the Wolf boss are the ones that contribute to the weekly treasure limit in Genshin Impact. Fighting these bosses requires 60 resins in the game. These three bosses have different strengths and weaknesses which players can capitalize on to have a fair fight.

It's advisable to fight these bosses on a Sunday Because all the treasure timers on these bosses reset every Monday at 4 a.m. server time. The treasure drops from these bosses depend heavily on the participating players' adventure rank. Hence, grinding out on the adventure rank for 6 days and then taking on these weekly bosses would be beneficial. This way, players can make the most of the weekly treasure limit in Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

There's a reason why players are confused about the weekly treasure limit in Genshin Impact. Players can challenge these bosses despite reaching the weekly treasure limit in Genshin Impact. Although the game does show a treasure limit reset timer, as seen above, it makes little sense to let players challenge the bosses after they have reached the weekly treasure limit.

Having few challenging weekly bosses who contribute to the treasure limit in Genshin Impact is a good thing. However, this limitation also motivates players to make their characters stronger, thereby making these boss fights easier. Players who play MMORPGs will understand the thrill of soloing these bosses.