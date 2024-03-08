"Is it worth it, fellas?”: Clash Royale community reacts to absurd shop offer

The folks at Supercell have dropped one of the most ridiculous Shop Offers in the history of Clash Royale. In fact, players say that this sale is arguably the worst offer anyone has ever seen in Clash Royale. There is an offer in the shop where you can buy a Book of Books for almost US$20, and most of the Clash community is hot under the collar.

A Reddit user, u/ShotHelicopter8985, recently posted on the social media platform to question the value of this offer:

“Is this worth it fellas?”

This was followed by a laughing emoji, which clearly conveyed the sarcasm intended in the statement. It almost feels like Supercell is trolling its Clash Royale player base with absurd Shop Offers like this one.

Clash Royale player shares a ridiculous Shop Offer with the community

In the Reddit post, we can see a screenshot taken by u/ShotHelicopter8985 that shows a Book in the in-game shop. The offer gives you one Book of Books for a hefty price of CA$29.99 (US$19.99). The “x10 value” in the top right corner of the photo is the icing on the cake.

Comment byu/ShotHelicopter8985 from discussion inClashRoyale Expand Post

Comment byu/ShotHelicopter8985 from discussion inClashRoyale Expand Post

People were quick to ridicule the absurd claim made by the people at Supercell as they felt that this offer was nowhere close to worth US$199.90. One Reddit user named u/DracoZeBoi even made a comical comment:

“They accidentally put it as 10x value instead of 10%”

Comment made about the Pass Royale rewards (Image via Reddit: u/grsharkgamer)

This raises the question of how Supercell sets these profit values for their consumers. For instance, previously, the Book of Books was a part of the Pass Royale that was only US$5. Furthermore, the Book wasn’t the only reward you would get for making this purchase, which further reduces its individual cost from US$5.

There were other instances where the Book of Books was clubbed with other small rewards for prices as low as US$3. Thus, it is strange that Supercell would slap an “x10 value” on this Shop Offer that offers only one Book of Books and charges US$19.99 for it.

Professional players have been equally upset with this incident, and some of them even pointed out a Tweet made by one of the community managers, Oyku_Gniwle, who said that the Book of Books wouldn’t be coming to the shop any time soon. She went on to say that this item would become available in other ways.

Twitter comment made by a community manager (Image via X/Oyku_Gniwle)

When questioned about this, she said she was sorry she“missed this one”. Öykü reassured the community that the Book of Books would be coming to Clash Royale.

Since she apologized for this incident, it throws light on the miscommunication between the community managers and those responsible for dishing out these Shop Offers.