Is it worth playing Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2025?

If you’re sitting there in 2025, debating whether to dive into Final Fantasy 7 Remake, this isn’t just a re-skin of a 1997 classic. The Best RPG (TGA 2020) winner is a full-blown reimagining, packed with modern flair, deeper storytelling, and a combat system that throws out the old turn-based playbook.

So, is it worth your time? Yes, but here's the catch: while the remake stands strong on its own, you'll enjoy it more after playing the original first. Let’s break it down.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - A new perspective on a classic

A still from Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake doesn’t just recreate the events of the original. It expands, twists, and reimagines them. The entire game is focused on Midgar, the industrial city that served as the opening act in the original. While this confines the scope to roughly the first five hours of the 1997 game, it stretches those hours into a 40-hour-plus journey with new storylines, character moments, and gameplay features.

For longtime fans, this approach is thrilling and brimming with subtle (and not-so-subtle) callbacks. But if you’ve never touched the original, a lot of the references, lore, and emotional weight might fall flat.

The combat

Final Fantasy 7 Remake sold over 3.5 million units worldwide within three days (Image via Square Enix)

For many, the biggest shift is the combat, as it veered away from button-mashing. The classic ATB (Active Time Battle) system has been reimagined into a hybrid of real-time brawling and strategic decision-making. You’ll need to manage ATB bars to unleash powerful abilities, stagger enemies by exploiting their specific weaknesses, and juggle your party’s strengths.

Combat can also feel clunky or too action-heavy with awkward transitions between characters. However, each character is distinct — Cloud as a swordsman, Tifa with burst damage, Barret for ranged attacks, and Aerith focusing on magic and healing.

Boss fights are cinematic and the "Classic Mode" offers a traditional feel, though it doesn’t fully replicate the old-school gameplay.

The visuals and soundtrack

Final Fantasy 7 Remake won Best Score/Music at The Game Awards 2020 (Image via Square Enix)

Even in 2025, Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks stunning. Midgar’s industrial sprawl feels alive, from the bustling slums to the eerie Shinra labs. Cutscenes are downright cinematic and the characters’ updated designs strike a perfect balance between nostalgic and modern.

And then there’s the music. The soundtrack takes iconic themes from the original and transforms them into orchestral masterpieces. Tracks like Let the Battles Begin, One-Winged Angel, and Stamps (theme) make the action RPG great, from quiet exploration to intense battles, unforgettable.

The downsides: Mini-games, side quests, and pacing

Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Image via Square Enix)

Not everything in Final Fantasy 7 Remake lands well. While mini-games are a nostalgic touch, they fall short in execution. Side quests often feel like busywork, with many consisting of repetitive tasks like fetch quests, offering minimal rewards.

Pacing can also drag, especially with long traversal sections and repetitive environments that disrupt the momentum of key story moments. Although the game offers great character depth and world-building, some side activities add little value, making the experience feel unnecessarily stretched.

Should you play the original first?

If you haven’t played the 1997 classic, you’ll miss out on a lot of references as well as in-game jokes. The remake stands on its own as a great RPG, but longtime fans will get an extra layer of enjoyment from all the callbacks. That said, newcomers might find the ending and some of the more cryptic story elements a bit bewildering.

Conclusion

If you’re a longtime Final Fantasy 7 fan, this remake is a must-play. It’s a beautifully crafted homage that respects its source material while daring to forge its own path. For newcomers, the game can still be enjoyable, but it’s best experienced after playing the original to fully grasp its callbacks and emotional depth.

