Is it worth playing Ghostwire Tokyo in 2025?

If you're eyeing Ghostwire Tokyo in 2025 and wondering if it's worth your time, you're not alone. Many players are still drawn to its unique supernatural setting and eerie atmosphere, but it’s been a few years since its release. Developed by Tango Gameworks, the game immerses you in a supernatural Tokyo, where mysterious Visitors plunge the city into chaos.

So, is it worth your time? Only if you value visuals aesthetics and cultural flavor over gameplay depth and variety. Let’s break down why this game might not be for everyone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

A deep dive into the story of Ghostwire Tokyo

A still from Ghostwire Tokyo (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The story of Ghostwire Tokyo revolves around Akito, who’s stuck between life and death after a motorcycle accident. He's not alone in this limbo — K.K., a mysterious spirit, inhabits his body, giving him supernatural powers. The two of them have their own agendas, but the bond they form is one of the highlights of the game. You embark on a mission to uncover the truth behind the eerie disappearance of people, while also battling supernatural beings called "Visitors".

The story draws heavily from Japanese mythology, featuring entities like yokai, all rendered in stunning detail. While graphics are definitely one of the game’s stronger points, it’s still a bit underdeveloped overall. The title's story lacks depth, and its pacing falters, especially given that the side content often feels like busywork rather than meaningful exploration.

Combat: Flashy but lacking depth

Akito levels up to 50 in the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Combat in Ghostwire Tokyo feels good and engaging, initially. Ethereal Weaving, your character’s elemental magic, comes in three forms: Wind, Water, and Fire. These attacks are fueled by Ether, which you collect by defeating enemies or finding statues throughout the city.

The more Ether you have, the more you can use your powers, and some Prayer Beads help enhance Ether drops. There’s also a bow, which might feel a bit more satisfying than using elemental attacks, as it delivers a hefty amount of damage. Talismans provide additional combat options, like stunning enemies or setting up sneak attacks.

However, the combat system starts to feel repetitive after a while. For most enemies, the strategy is to spam attacks — there’s not a lot of depth. Each elemental power has its purpose; but with the limited variety in attacks, it doesn’t take long before the novelty wears off. By the five-hour mark of playing, you’ve pretty much seen everything this game's combat has to offer, and it becomes a matter of spamming.

This lack of variation in combat tactics means that the gameplay might start to feel stale, especially for players who enjoy a more tactical or deep combat system.

Visuals: The game’s biggest strength

Akito from Ghostwire Tokyo (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

One thing Ghostwire Tokyo really gets right is the visuals. The game is a visual feast, featuring a very detailed version of Tokyo. Neon-lit streets, rain-soaked sidewalks, and traditional and modern Japanese architecture are some of the aspects that have contributed to the title's stunning aesthetics. The supernatural elements blend perfectly with the environment, making this city feel both eerie and interesting.

Add to this lightning-strike effects and fluid animations for the Ethereal Weaving attacks, and it's clear that the art direction is where Tango Gameworks poured a lot of their effort.

Conclusion

Ghostwire Tokyo is a visually impressive and culturally intriguing game that struggles with its gameplay execution. It’s worth experiencing for its unique setting and the way it incorporates Japanese mythology. However, the game's repetitive combat, lack of story depth, and an empty open-world setting hold it back.

If you’re looking for a deep, engaging experience, Ghostwire Tokyo might not satisfy you. However, if you’re drawn to the aesthetics and want to explore a supernatural Tokyo, you can try it out. In 2025, this game is best approached as a visual and cultural experience rather than a fully immersive action-adventure.

