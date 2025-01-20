Is it worth playing Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales in 2025?

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is set a year after Doc Ock unleashed the Devil's Breath virus all over Manhattan and the Sinister Six from the Raft. The game follows the adventures of Miles Morales becoming a superhero — with Insomniac Games focusing on his journey to follow in Peter Parker's footsteps, saving the city one block at a time.

The gaming community was caught off guard after the project's announcement by Sony Interactive Entertainment, especially as the company released the PlayStation 5 around the same timeframe. The developers showcased what the next-gen gaming machine can do, and despite being a shorter adventure — it is still a game worth playing five years later.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's personal and subjective views about the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is a brief, yet satisfying experience

Miles Morales proves that living in New York is big enough for two web slingers (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Peter Parker has been the masked hero for almost a decade in this universe, and he deserved a holiday break away from fighting criminals and supervillains. Enter Miles Morales — a young hero from Brooklyn who struggles to get through his life after his father's death as his family moves to Harlem.

Being a superhero isn't all about flashy costumes and public adoration, especially after realizing how much the Spider-Man symbol means to the people.

The sense of unease is natural — especially for a teenager like Miles — who is imbued with great power and even greater responsibility. Fortunately, Peter was there to steer him on the right path and train him to become an even better superhero. This was seen in The City That Never Sleeps DLC expansion from the first game.

Unlike the original web-slinger, Miles Morales has a few powers Peter does not have, like bioelectricity and camouflage. Insomniac Games wanted to ensure the players felt like they were using a different character and not a reskin of the hero. The developers took the opportunity to address the complaints of fans of the first game about the repetitive combat.

Insomniac Games wanted to give the fans a unique but familiar gaming experience. The developers managed to one-up themselves by creating a new set of animations exclusive to Miles. Unlike Peter's calculated web-swinging techniques — players can immediately tell them apart through Miles' much more carefree nature.

Since the game is set in the same universe, the developers reused the same map and added a few extra locations crucial to the story and a bit of New York snow to remind players that this is a Christmas story. Returning players will not struggle to navigate the map after spending hours on the first Spider-Man game and see how the developers improved the open-world activities.

Miles is not as experienced as Peter; however, he has a few advantages — like having a tech-savvy guy in the chair through Ganke — who made an app for New Yorkers to contact Spider-Man easily. This is a clever way to create a diverse set of optional missions that reward additional experience points and even cosmetics.

Other side activities include Peter's training modules, petty crime, and scavenger hunts, which are extremely common at this point for open-world games. These activities can be tedious and frustrating to complete with the highest score; however, they are great training exercises for Miles' new abilities.

Unlike the original game, this story is much shorter in length and content. Some would say this game would be in the same category as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — which featured the same gameplay, graphics, and physics but with a different protagonist. Despite being shorter, this does not harm the game but makes it even better without overstaying its welcome.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales was a great holiday treat from Insomniac Games (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players can easily finish this game in less than a day, even for completionists who want to achieve the platinum trophy. The decision to make this a cross-gen title raised a few eyebrows —but there are some benefits as a PlayStation 4 owner who transitioned to the PlayStation 5. Players can double-dip their trophies by unlocking both versions —which may not mean much to the average player — but trophy hunters will likely appreciate it.

This is one of the first few first-party titles to be ported to PC alongside Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in 2022. The franchise is available across PC and PlayStation systems — and the price has dropped significantly — which is convenient for first-time players.

Conclusion

Spider-Man fans shouldn't give Miles Morales the cold shoulder (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Insomniac Games struck gold with its original superhero world, and this title is proof of an ever-expanding universe of shared stories. Other than showing off the capabilities of the DualSense controller — this game is another example of what Sony's first-party games are like.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is a short but satisfying holiday treat from Insomniac Games. Although the game has been out for almost five years, some would argue it is one of the better superhero games released in recent memory that should be played at least once in 2025.

