Is it worth playing Ready or Not in 2025?

Ready or Not is a first-person tactical shooter that can be played solo or with friends. As SWAT operatives, the developers over at VOID Interactive wanted to give players a realistic simulation of how these officers bravely breach hostile areas and take down criminals in a tactical and disciplined manner.

Set in an alternate reality Los Angeles, California, players take on the role of Commander Beaumont on a series of missions. The developers opted to avoid the traditional storytelling structure of a linear narrative; however, each mission is connected and tells an overarching story worth experiencing.

Ready or Not is a realistic simulation of a SWAT officer

Players should always check their shots while searching a building in this realistic simulation (Image via VOID Interactive)

There is no denying that being a member of any law enforcement agency is like putting another foot down the grave, especially in this project where players are tasked to neutralize threats. Ready or Not is exclusively on PC; however, unlike other first-person shooter titles like Battlefield or Call of Duty available on the platform, players are far from an active war zone.

Trending

As Commander Beaumont, players will lead a team of AI SWAT officers or friends to take down armed criminals and drug pushers before any civilians are caught in the crossfire. The gameplay and handling of each firearm are universally praised; however, the game isn't perfect, and some wrinkles need to be ironed out for a realistic experience.

Also read: Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in 2025?

The enemy AI is incredibly accurate and can drop a player after one shot, which is highly unlikely in real-life operations. Some players complained about the enemy AI's pinpoint accuracy in tracking players behind walls and their level of aggression.

As VOID Interactive worked on the project, the developers went straight to the source for more viable information. They contacted real SWAT operatives about their planning methods before being deployed on a mission. Players can assess the situation by getting blueprints of floorplans, reviewing intel collected from the crime scenes, and more.

Ready or Not is not meant to be tackled aggressively, especially with the AI's impeccable accuracy. Lives are on the line, and players will be held responsible if they fail to defuse a situation and escalate it out of hand. Level-headedness is prime to avoid friendly fire that could ruin an entire operation, giving the suspects enough time to prepare for the assault.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored

Fans of tactical shooters should give this title a shot, especially those who loved the mission in Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), where players have to enter a building in the dead of night and neutralize hostiles quietly. Ready or Not is as close as it gets to filling in the shoes of SWAT operatives.

Verdict

This tactical shooter is not for the faint of heart (Image via VOID Interactive)

Ready or Not aspires to be a realistic tactical shooter; however, the artificial intelligence used for enemies ruins the immersion. VOID Interactive has introduced a few patches to address certain issues while releasing new DLCs like Home Invasion, which feature more story missions.

Also read: 5 reasons why Far Cry 6 is worth playing (and 3 reasons why it's not)

While there are a few issues, Ready or Not is still a fun experience, especially with friends. The tension of breaching a building can push fellow SWAT officers to jump the gun and lose their composure, leading to funny moments and epic failures. This is one of the rare tactical-shooting experiences that players can't find elsewhere. Considering that, yes, it is worth playing in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.