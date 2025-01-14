Is it worth playing Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League in 2025?

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is another casualty of an ever-changing vision of what live-service games can be in modern times. Rocksteady Studios struck gold with the Batman Arkham games — but with this title — the apple has fallen far from the tree. The repetitive gameplay, lackluster story, and other valid reasons make it clear why this project should be forgotten.

The game was released last year on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with a mixed reception from the gaming community and critics alike. Despite featuring well-known characters such as Harley Quinn, King Shark, and more — the project was doomed to fail.

Disclaimer: The writer has shared their personal and subjective opinions about the game.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is everything the fans didn't want

The Suicide Squad struggles to find its footing in films and gaming (Image via Warner Bros Games)

After taking the lead in creating one of the best superhero games, Rocksteady Studios decided to shift gears and adapt to modern times by developing a live-service title featuring the most expendable group of DC supervillains. While other adaptations of the Suicide Squad had trouble landing the bird, this interpretation didn't fare any better.

The story follows Amanda Waller — the director of ARGUS — as she brings together a team of bad people: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang, and sends them on a deadly mission that will likely result in their collective demise. Brainiac comes into play, and members of the Justice League fall under his influence — forcing the players to take out fan-favorite characters like Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, the Flash, and more.

The live-service structure ruined this DC project

The promise of post-launch support doesn't do Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League any favors (Image via Warner Bros Games)

Despite taking control of multiple characters, the basic gameplay is essentially the same. The main flaw of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is not the decision to take the characters on a live service structure but the format and the variety of content. The main quests are varied; however, the squad can accomplish side missions to gain more experience points and acquire better gear and skills.

The developers designed this project to be played long-term; unfortunately, after a few seasons and expansions — Rocksteady Studios is ready to pull the plug and end all future support. The gaming community did not support this project for the right reasons, and this should send a message to developers moving forward.

The enemy variety in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League could have been much better. Players can explore the ruins of Metropolis and find plenty of Brainiac's brainwashed minions with the same character design waiting to be annihilated by these villains. Unlike the Batman Arkham games, the enemies are not that challenging to defeat, especially with weapons on the higher tiers.

While the combat and gameplay are extremely repetitive, the traversal mechanics are much more entertaining. Each squad member has a unique method of reaching certain areas, such as Captain Boomerang's stolen Speed Force gauntlet that allows him to teleport at a short distance, Deadshot's jetpack for aerial strikes, and Harley with Batman's grappling gun to reach higher areas.

Conclusion

No amount of extra playable characters could save Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros Games)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is plagued with controversy during development and riddled with flaws in gameplay and storytelling. As a live-service title, this project had no chance of surviving amidst the fierce competition and public criticism — not to mention incorporating microtransactions to purchase extra cosmetic items — which sends a negative message to the gaming community.

Rocksteady Studios could have played it safe and continued the Batman Arkham franchise with a project about various Justice League members to build a shared universe. While the game had a few redeeming factors, the overwhelming UI elements, repetitive gameplay, and lackluster story are reasons to skip what could have been a great gaming experience.

