Isabella Guzman, who became a TikTok trend for all the wrong reasons, asks to be returned to normal society

Isabella Guzman, the 25 year old Colorado woman who brutally stabbed her mother 151 times in the face and torso, has made a plea to be returned to “normal society”.

The incident happened back in 2013, when Isabella was merely 18 years old. Back then, she had been in the news for behaving unusually during her court hearing and making viral faces during the session.

However, the video recently resurfaced and has been all over the video sharing platform TIkTok. Various people have been trying to imitate Isabella's behavior, so much so that she is being hailed a new viral “trend”.

Isabella was found not guilty of murder after submitting an insanity plea, as a psychological evaluation had found her suffering from “paranoid schizophrenia.”

The doctor in charge of Isabella had testified that she was suffering from the disorder and said that she believed that her mother was a woman named “Cecilia” who had to be killed in order to “save the world”.

The ONLY KILLER who have fans. Like WTF bruh?! She killed her OWN mother!! Where the hell is ur brain humans?!#IsabellaGuzman pic.twitter.com/M7ael9oK8k — a s h l e y. (@yelshaaaa_) September 11, 2020

Isabella Guzman pleads in an interview to let her “rejoin society”

Considering the incident itself is years old, much has been made about it going viral in recent weeks. Various TikTok users have been attempting to mimic her “unusual behavior,” and some have soundtracked her clips with Ava Max’s popular song “Sweet but psycho”.

Advertisement

if the girl ugly or ugly boy looks you’ll saying they are guilty. but the girl such as #IsabellaGuzman you will said she’s innocent because of mental disorder and such crap stuff which make she’s not guilty. stupid muggles nowadays. smh 🤦🏻‍♂️ — ribuzla666 (@ribuzla666) September 14, 2020

Users on Twitter have mocked Isabella, and suggested that she does not deserve to be made a celebrity simply because she is “cute”.

On the other hand however, claims about her parents having been abusive towards her for years have also been making the rounds.

#IsabellaGuzman lately byk post/meme praising dis girl's cuteness (she rly is cute tho) But wats more scary 2 me is, teens dis days R too Xtreme up 2 d point whr dey might copy wat dis girl did. Wit alleged reasons i.e - relatable 2 her situation / feeling2 diri tu cute like her — Black Widow Wannabe (@wannabe_blckwdw) September 17, 2020

Advertisement

is that murder thing about #IsabellaGuzman is true? did he really murderher own mom? she is a real psycho?....... my innocent mind? — lil' sucky (@reenceeii) September 10, 2020

In a recent virtual interview with CBS4, Isabella claimed that she “wasn’t herself when the incident had occurred” and that her parents’ abuse had worsened when she decide to quit their religion at the age of 14. According to Guzman, both her parents were Jehovah’s witnesses.

“I was not myself when I did that, and I have since been restored to full health. I was abused at home by my family for many years. My parents are Jehovah’s Witnesses, and I left the religion when I was 14, and the abuse at home worsened after I quit. The fight with my mom was terrible and I was injured in the process. I have the scars on my hands. I don’t know if you can see or not. I’m not mentally ill anymore. I’m not a danger to myself or others”

Moreover, back in 2015, it was reported to the police that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by a hospital employee. As you can see, on one hand, Isabella Guzman is a cold-blooded murderer who people look down at because she killed her own mother.

Image via World Today News

Advertisement

On the other, the court found her not guilty of murder, and she has been proven to be suffering from clinical schizophrenia.

While the plea to let her “rejoin society” might not be heeded for a long time to come, various TikTok users have edited her clips to mock her. Regardless, the story itself is one of the most unique ones that have come out in recent years.