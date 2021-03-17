It is the clear understanding we share that helped us create two successful YouTube channels: Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan of Slay Point and SlayyPop

Running just one successful YouTube channel takes an incredible amount of work, but running two at the same time takes a whole new level of grit and passion altogether.

However, for YouTubers Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan, this is all part of their routine. The incredible pair have done an amazing job helping both their channels, Slayy Point and SlayyPop, stay incredibly popular. One has over four million subscribers, while the other has over 758k.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda's Abhishek Mallick, the dynamic duo opened up about some of the struggles they faced early on and their respective YouTube channels' prospective future.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Before we go any further with our interview, can you tell our readers a bit about yourselves? Who are Abhyudaya and Gautami outside their YouTuber-selves of Slayy Point or SlayPop?

SlayyPop: We, Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan, have recently completed our graduation and are currently looking forward to exploring YouTuber as a career. We want to create content that is funny, engaging, and socially impactful. Outside YouTube, we are quite the opposite of our on-screen personalities. We are more sane and less crazy.

Abhyudaya: With regards to starting SlayyPop, I have played games for almost 10 years now and thought of starting an alternate channel dedicated to gaming during the COVID lockdown. It was a casual decision, and I am overwhelmed to receive such a response from the audience.

Q. Both your YouTube channels, Slayy Point (4 million-plus subscribers) and SlayPop (785K subscribers), are incredibly popular and play host to a variety of creative content. What inspired both of you to start a career on YouTube?

Advertisement

SlayyPop: We consumed a lot of content on YouTube in 2015-2016. It inspired us to explore our interest in creating comical content. It is not just a YouTube channel either. It is a community that one builds through content and connection. We just wanted to build one such community for ourselves. That is when we started Slayy Point.

Q. What were the early days of your channel like? Can you shed some light on some of the difficulties and hurdles you faced during the nascent months?

SlayyPop: We faced many hurdles when we started Slayy Point because we were both new to content creation on YouTube, and no one knew us. Building our identity and community from ground zero has been very challenging.

Advertisement

We experimented with multiple genres of content to understand our audience’s interests. Upon creating content on different themes, we came to realize that comical content is our forte. Setting up our gaming channel - SlayyPop - has been less tedious as people already knew us, and it was a bit easier to build the community that we aspired for.

Q. What is the atmosphere like at home? How do your parents feel about your success on YouTube?

SlayyPop: YouTube being one of the newest career options, our parents were just as confused as we were. Starting a career in this new domain has been a challenge. It wasn't easy to make them understand that this would eventually work.

But they were immediately convinced when the channel started seeing growth. They have been very supportive since then. From trying things on our own to setting-up, a channel to convincing parents has been a long journey.

Q. What sets you apart from other popular Indian YouTubers is the synergy that the two of you display on screen. Tell us a few things about this special bond that the two of you have, and how that helped you create two incredibly successful YouTube channels.

Advertisement

SlayyPop: Knowing each other for a long time, it is clear that it has helped us create two successful YouTube channels. We both have the same creative thought process, which has helped us create a great on-screen synergy. We both enjoy adding comedy and entertainment elements to our gaming content, which sets us apart.

With our gaming content, we focus on adding candid and humorous commentary to the games we play to make them engaging and fun for the audience. Also, we believe in playing games that we enjoy playing and not the ones that trend globally.

Q. It’s quite rare to see a mainstream YouTube channel feature a game like Cricket 19 regularly. But it has been one of the most used titles in SlayyPop, and it’s safe to say that you have made this game quite popular among your audience. What were some of the thoughts behind featuring this game? Were you anticipating this kind of response and engagement from the audience?

Abhyudaya: I am a huge fan of cricket, and I follow almost all the cricket tournaments. I have always played Cricket 07 and then bought Cricket 19 to play during my leisure time.

Advertisement

But it was during the lockdown when I thought of creating gaming content on the same. I had never expected that it would be so well accepted. I wanted to create more content on this title as not many creators have played this, which became my niche.

Q. Apart from Cricket 19, SlayyPop has also featured games like GTA 5 and Fall Guys. With which title did you guys have the most fun creating content on?

SlayyPop: We enjoyed both for different reasons. Fall Guys, because we were so bad at it, could create very humorous, candid content. GTA because it provides us with a canvas to create a fictional storyline with Bollywood characters.

Q. Are there other single-player titles that you play and enjoy? Can SlayyPop fans look forward to you creating content on them soon?

SlayyPop: We haven’t thought of a game yet, but we plan to create a few single-player videos wherein one of us plays and the other shares their expert opinions.

Advertisement

Q. What’s the future like for SlayyPop? Where do you see this channel headed in the next couple of months?

SlayyPop: We haven’t planned anything for it yet. As it is a channel that we started for casual gaming content, we want to keep it lite with no pressure on creating strategic content.