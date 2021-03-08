It’s my affinity to games like GTA 5 and Minecraft, which keeps me hooked to them: Ujjwal “Techno Gamerz” Chaurasia, India’s biggest GTA 5 YouTuber

YouTubers do not have it easy when it comes to making their content as entertaining and as engaging as possible.

But for “Techno Gamerz” Ujjwal Chaurasia, humor is something that is etched into his very essence; and it is this personality that he imparts into all of his content.

Hailed as one of India’s best and most intuitive GTA 5 YouTubers, Ujjwal opens up to Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick about his journey to 14 million subscribers and what he believes to be the future of his channel.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q1. Ujjwal, before we start with the interview, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself? What was your day-to-day life like before being known for Techno Gamerz, which is one of the biggest Indian video game content channels on YouTube?

Ujjwal: Well, I was a regular boy caught up with school, assignments, and projects. I never really imagined being a YouTuber, neither did my parents or friends.

Q2. How did the whole idea of Techno Gamerz come to be? Tell us a bit about the thought process behind it and what inspired you to invest so much time in creating some of the most memorable content on video games.

Ujjwal: It all started with my elder brother; his mobile phone, to be precise. I started playing certain games introduced to me by my brother. I didn’t have a personal phone back then, so I would sit with my brother’s phone for hours just exploring different video games.

I gradually started developing a strong affinity for online games. I had gained quite a substantial amount of knowledge about different games. My brother then seeded the idea of starting a channel on YouTube. And I thought, "Why not?"

That's how Techno Gamerz came to be. I primarily started the channel for my friends; to impart all the knowledge I had acquired from playing so much. Little did I know the channel would get so much traction and increase my subscriber base to thousands and later millions.

Q3. Growing up as a child, what were some of your fondest memories with video games? What did you play the most?

Ujjwal: Snow Bros and GTA: Vice City made me fall in love with online games.

Q4. As a YoutTube content creator, one of your most unique traits is how you are able to include humor and real-life anecdotes with your video game commentaries. Is this something that came naturally to you, or were they a set of skills that you developed over the course of time?

Ujjwal: I think it comes from my friends. We’re a bunch of raccoons! Really! I believe in keeping conversations natural, and humor is something that comes naturally to me. I just kept it real with my audience, and that seems to have worked wonders for me.

Ujjwal “Techno Gamerz” Chaurasia, India’s biggest GTA 5 YouTuber

Also, when you use anecdotes from your life, your content becomes very relatable with your audiences. They feel like a part of you and vice versa. So yes, keeping it real is my mantra.

Q5. Your oeuvre of video game contents span across a plethora of titles and IPs. From creating content on popular titles like GTA and Minecraft, you are even seen playing games like Evil Nun 2. How do you usually come up with content ideas? Is there a specific strategy you follow, or do you just wing it with the first thing that pops into your head?

Ujjwal: As I said, keeping it real is the best way to create engaging content. Also, there can't be a complete strategy as I can’t really predict what exactly is going to happen in the game after my next move.

So it is a mix of anticipation and natural reaction to the situations which helps me create better content.

Q6. You seem to love doing content on Minecraft and GTA 5. What attracts you the most about these two games? Especially, keeping in mind that you are India’s biggest GTA 5 YouTuber.

Ujjwal: It is my affinity to these games. I really enjoy playing GTA 5 and Minecraft; therefore, I am hooked to them.

Q7. When it comes to your career as a YouTuber and your passion for video games, you were often vocal about how instrumental your older brother was in helping you get to where you are today. Can you talk to us a bit about this special bond and the childhood memories that the two of you share?

Ujjwal: The bond with my brother is very special to me; he has been my guide throughout. I only discovered my passion and explored it because he was the one who constantly directed, supported, and motivated me. I am really thankful to him for being there and helping me climb up the ladder.

Q8. In just a span of two years, you were able to amass an incredible subscriber count of over 13 million on YouTube, and being just 19-years-old, this is no easy feat. Was this monumental success and staggering support from the community something you expected?

Ujjwal: Definitely not. I primarily started the channel Techno Gamerz for my friends; to share hacks and really cool stuff about the games we used to play. Soon my viewership went from 100s to 1000s, and that day I was on cloud nine. And just like that, I hit 4 million subscribers.

I went to attend a gaming event, which I will never forget because I had never felt so outcast before. Despite acquiring a subscriber base of 4 million, literally no one seemed to recognize me. And then it dawned upon me; I had never revealed my face! It was then that I decided to change my strategy and start making interactive videos where I could talk to my subscribers. That escalated my follower base further.

Q9. Free Fire is known to do collaborations when it comes to introducing new expansions and content in the game. Notably, the recent Cristiano Ronaldo and One Punch Man collaboration were incredibly successful. Which collaborations were some of your favorites?

Ujjwal: It is really inspiring to see such collaborations; it just sets up a benchmark and pushes us to be better. The campaign in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo is my personal favorite.

Q10. Talk to us a bit about your debut music video titled “Game On” in which you collaborated with the music producer Sez. How did that come to be, and what was the experience like for you while shooting the video?

Ujjwal: Creating a music video of my own has been a childhood dream, and hip-hop music has always been dear to me. I wanted to create something of my own, highlighting my journey as a gamer, and that is when we came up with Game on.

Shooting the Game On music video was one of the best experiences of my life.

Q11. Being just 19, is being a YouTuber something that you wish to pursue as a full-time career, or are you weighing other options at this moment, especially in the field of academics?

Ujjwal: I am currently looking forward to learning some coding as that has always fascinated me, but my passion for gaming content creation is here to stay.

Q12. What's the future like for Techno Gamerz in the next couple of years? How do you see the channel expanding in terms of both content and viewership?

Ujjwal: Currently, I am planning to bring more vlogs and music videos on my channel. Also, I always look forward to creating more relatable, funny, and engaging gaming content to entertain my audiences. Bringing a smile on people’s faces is the most challenging thing to do, and I want to do just that.

Q13. What advice would you give the next generation of content creators in India who are still struggling to gain recognition for their work?

Ujjwal: I’d just say one thing; if you want to become a YouTuber, don’t come on the platform for fame or money. Pure content is what your strategy should be. Audiences will start flocking if you put up good content. If you constantly think about fame or money, you will derail from your goal and always be distracted. Focus on your content, and you will soon shine!