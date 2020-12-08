Free Fire fans were in for quite the surprise when the game's developers dropped multiple hints of a massive collaboration that would send ripples across the gaming industry.

The mobile game platform has evolved to become possibly one of the most competitive spaces in modern gaming, and Free Fire has been able to do quite well for itself over the years.

In a genre that is dominated by mainstays and pioneers such as PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, Free Fire has developed quite a unique identity for itself. What sets the game apart from many of its contemporaries is its host of unique characters that have special abilities.

The fact that each of these characters has a distinct personality and ability gives way to potentially huge collaborations with well-known celebrities. Free Fire has previously collaborated with huge names like KSHMR and Indian actor Hrithik Roshan.

In a recent development, footballing giant and mega-superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was announced as the latest personality to appear in Free Fire as a unique character.

"It's a great feeling!": Cristiano Ronaldo excited to be Free Fire's new Chrono character

To no surprise, the announcement sent the fanbase into a meltdown as both football and Free Fire fanatics were excited at the prospect of playing as the Juventus star in the game.

The announcement was hinted at for weeks, with a familiar silhouette and allusions to Operation Chrono. It has now been confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo himself would be appearing in the game as a unique character, with the update scheduled for release on December 19th.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had this to say regarding his latest collaboration with Free Fire:

"It’s a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modelled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game changing along with it. The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono. I hope Free Fire players all over the world are just as excited as I am!”

Fans are, no doubt, chomping at the bit to play as their favourite footballer in Garena Free Fire. December 19 couldn't come sooner for CR7 and Free Fire fans as they will get to experience all the new content the developers have planned for the game.