Jacksepticeye scares Pokimane by impersonating Corpse Husband's voice 

Corpse Husband is the internet's latest sensation who has won over social media with his mysterious persona and his deep, booming voice.

His voice is one of his most distinguishable features, so much so that everyone from fans to famous personalities, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have all become a fan.

While Corpse Husband's voice may seem extremely difficult to imitate, popular YouTuber Sean McLoughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, seems to be doing quite a good job of impersonating him.

Recently, while Pokimane was interacting with her viewers and speaking about her lip injury, she received a scare from Jacksepticeye, who was posing as Corpse Husband.

All he said was a single 'hi' in Corpse's trademark baritone, which was able to fool Pokimane into thinking he was Corpse.

All he said was a single 'hi' in Corpse's trademark baritone, which was able to fool Pokimane into thinking he was Corpse.

Even Pokimane's viewers fell for his impressive impersonation, which left Jacksepticeye in splits. Jacksepticeye is often known for his impersonations, but his recent Corpse Husband voice seems to certainly be topping the list at the moment.

Jacksepticeye x Corpse Husband ft. Pokimane

One of the most unique features of Corpse Husband is his voice, which continues to remain a source of intense fascination among fans.

His bass, sonorous voice further contributes towards his enigmatic persona, which remains shrouded in mystery, as very little is known about his real life. In fact, a section still believes that he uses a kind of voice modulator, but that isn't the case, as it is very much his real voice. This is what makes it all the more difficult to impersonate.

However, Jacksepticeye pulled off a nearly flawless impersonation which ended up fooling Pokimane and her fans.

In the video above, he laughs at her reaction and exclaims:

"So many people thought that that was actually Corpse , so many people in the comments got fooled by it being like 'Corpse's voice strikes the fear of God in you' .....It's so funny, it's also a huge compliment if people actually thought that was Corpse's voice ."

He also goes on to further showcase his skills when, in a voice akin to Batman, he snarls:

"But if you start talking like this, it gets much deeper..."

Jacksepticeye's impression of Corpse Husband was certainly impressive, and fans were left in awe of his talent:

With his recent impersonation, it seems like Jacksepticeye is also a fan of Corpse Husband, just like everyone else on the internet.