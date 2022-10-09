Jagran Play COD Mobile Tournament: How to register, prize pool, invited teams, and more

COD Mobile, also known as Call of Duty: Mobile, is among the most popular mobile shooter games besides PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire/FF MAX. The growing fanbase has also contributed to the emergence of the game's esports scene, with Activision actively organizing tournaments.

Similarly, in the Indian region, many games, due to their massive user base, have seen a rise in the esports scene. Thus, following the path paved by many other games, COD Mobile is also getting attention from Indian gamers. Consequently, Jagran Play has also announced a tournament for COD Mobile gamers.

Readers can find more details about the latest Call of Duty: Mobile tournament in the following section.

COD Mobile: Jagran Play launches an esports tournament with ₹20,00,000 prize pool

Jagran Play Esports Tournament (JPET) will feature a ₹20,00,000 prize pool, and online registrations are now open. Indian gamers can visit the official website of Jagran Play to register for the tournament, allowing them to participate in the online qualifiers.

Apart from the registration-based matches, some popular teams have also received an invite to the Call of Duty: Mobile event. The invitational qualifiers are expected to conclude with four teams making it to the grand finals based on their standings in the JPET.

Here are the teams that have received the invite to fight it out in the JPET invitational:

NS Official

Pixel

GodLike Esports

Mod Osiris

Vitality

T2P Infective

Anthem

Menaces

Enigma

Team Integrity

Mutants

Memories

Revenant Esports

Mod Nyx

Freak-quency

Tryhards

For the unversed, the invitational qualifiers are already underway and are expected to end on Sunday, 9 October 2022. The invited teams are fighting it out under a best-of-three round-robin format.

Besides the invited teams, new squads/players can still register for the online open qualifiers until Monday, 10 October 2022. The open qualifiers will commence on 11 October 2022 and conclude by 16 October 2022.

The open qualifiers will feature a single-elimination best-of-three format, where the top four teams will qualify for the grand finals of the JPET COD Mobile event. The grand finals will be fought between 18 and 21 October.

The champion team will win ₹10,00,000 prize, while the rest of ₹10,00,000 will be divided between the other teams.

How to register for JPET open qualifiers?

How to register for JPET? (Image via Jagran Play)

If you are a professional COD Mobile player and are a part of a squad, you can register for the open qualifiers as follows:

Step 1: Use the link "https://www.esports.jagranplay.com/" to access the website.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap "Register Now" and sign in with your preferred account.

Step 3: Fill in the required information about the players in the team (seven at max), team name, team alias, team contact person, and contact number.

The player information that one must fill in is given as follows:

Player's name

Player's email

Player's phone

Player's CODM IGN

Player's COD Mobile ID

Player's Discord tag

Step 4: Once you have filled in the information, you can submit the same and wait for Jagran Play's team to contact you back.

If any player is under 18, a consent form from their parent/guardian is required. Moreover, the minimum age to enter the contest is 13.

The matches will be streamed on Jagran Play's official YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes