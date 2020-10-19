Jake Paul called out for throwing 'COVID birthday party' at the Team 10 House

The Coronavirus pandemic has, to a large extent, changed the way we live our lives. Most infected countries are generating thousands of cases on an everyday basis. Until now, large-scale governmental restrictions and laws have largely failed in limiting the spread of the virus.

And in recent months, Jake Paul has been found breaking COVID rules multiple times. In America, the central government has left it to the state governments to decide on the level of restrictions and measures that they want to take to deal with the problem.

This has affected not just the lives of ordinary people, but celebrities too. While most have heeded the government, there have been some rulebreakers every now and then.

We look at Jake Paul's recent 'COVID' birthday party and everything that has led us to this situation.

Insufferable YouTuber Jake Paul Throws Massive House Party at California Mansion, Mayor ‘Outraged’



That money you're gloating over, Mr. Paul, will soon be paying for a big fine. Loudmouth celebrity has its costs.



Here are all the video shenanigans:https://t.co/ctpvAIOovq pic.twitter.com/jgpwNYnarx — Dane B. McFadhen (@DaneMcFadhen) July 16, 2020

'COVID birthday party' sees Jake Paul land in hot soup

Jake Paul is an American YouTuber who initially rose to fame on the now-defunct video-sharing platform, Vine. Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, he has been called out by various authorities and people multiple times.

In July, the former actor even said in an interview with Insider that the 'leadership was failing the public.'

The YouTuber had lamented that nobody seemed to have an answer to stop the consistent rise in cases. The most recent statistics suggest that the state of California has seen a total of around 878k COVID cases, with approximately 17,000 deaths.

Image Credits: Metro

Regardless, it seems as if Jake Paul has not altered his lifestyle to that great an extent and has been caught throwing parties with hundreds of people multiple times in the last few months. In July, he had thrown a massive house party at a Calabasas mansion that received criticism from many.

The Calabasas Mayor was apparently left ‘outraged’ and had a chat with the YouTuber after the incident. However, according to Jake Paul himself, ‘everything was cool,’ and he wasn’t sure whether he would be hosting any more parties in the future.

*COVID PARTY ALERT* Jake Paul throws massive birthday party at Team 10 House second day in a row. Many TikTokers from Triller Compound and Sway House at this pro-COVID rally. Indoor gatherings are still prohibited in California as pro-COVID movement tries to increase infections. pic.twitter.com/WajIeHOuEa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 18, 2020

However, recently, Jake Paul has thrown a series of massive house parties at the Team 10 House in California. The ‘pro-COVID’ gatherings have been documented on various social media channels and were criticized by people for the participants not following any social gathering rules, like before.

More from Jake Paul’s pro-COVID party. Bryce Hall and many other super spreaders present. pic.twitter.com/ix7bklhGUQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 18, 2020

As seen below, the party was in gross violation of the state’s restrictions, and might as well result in even more criticism for Jake Paul.