Jessica Cruz, Guy Gardner and Simon Baz to star in Green Lantern HBO Max Series 

"In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight"

Fans of DC's Green Lantern now have more than enough reason to celebrate, as the official upcoming HBO Max series has just revealed its central cast.

Seth Grahame-Smith ( of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and The Lego Batman Movie) will serve as showrunner and co-write the 10 episode series with Marc Guggenheim (Green Lantern (2011) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters).

In brightest day, in blackest night, no Green Lantern news shall escape my sight! Hour-long episodes, multiple Lanterns, and a story "spanning decades and galaxies." Get hyped! https://t.co/eBf0f1Z5wY — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 9, 2020

The show is expected to depict the adventures of 'a multitude of Lanterns', notably the first Latina member, Jessica Cruz, and the first Muslim member, Simon Baz, of the Green Lantern Corps.

While there is no mention of iconic Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart, the original Golden Age Green Lantern, aka Alan Scott, will be making an appearance.

Green Lantern on HBO Max: All twe know so far

Image Credits: greenlantern.fandom.com

Apart from the Lanterns, the HBO Max series will also feature fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog.

Advertisement

As reported by IGN, in an official series description, it is revealed that there will be an all-new galaxy of Lanterns on display:

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. GREEN LANTERN will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. "

"The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps"

Guy Gardner is one of the most significant members of the Green Lantern Corps, and is instantly recognisable by his bowl-cut hairdo and belligerent personality.

Alongside him will be one of the most popular female Green Lanterns, Jessica Cruz, whose initial likeness was based on popular global actress Penelope Cruz.

In another major development, the first Muslim member of the Green Lantern Corps, Simon Baz, and the original Green Lantern, who happens to be gay, will also be featuring in the series.

The original Green Lantern, Alan Scott (Image Credits: Gayming Magazine)

The Green Lantern HBO Max series will hope to erase any remnants of the 2011 Ryan Reynolds starrer, which turned out to be a major disappointment, both critically and commercially.

Advertisement

With a stellar line up of Lanterns and fan-favourites, things certainly seem to be looking up, as one can expect the show to pay a fitting homage to one of DC's greatest superheroes.

Until its official release, the hype continues to remain gargantuan.