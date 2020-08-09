JIGS' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The trend of mobile battle royale gaming has taken over the world by a storm. Several developers have come up with similar games, to benefit from the genre's growing popularity. However, Free Fire has emerged as the race leader in terms of total downloads. It boasts a massive player base and enjoys a good presence across the world.

JIGS, popularly known by his in-game alias J I G S, is one of the finest Free Fire players in India. He ranks in the top 1% players in the country. JIGS is best known for his close combat skills. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

JIGS' Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 497887030, and IGN is J I G S. He is also the leader of the guild BOSS, which has several other famous Free Fire players like SK Sabir.

JIGS' Free Fire Stats

Lifetime stats

Free Fire Lifetime stats of JIGS

JIGS has played about 9734 matches in the squad mode and has over 4000 wins to his name, with a massive win rate of 41.16%. He also has over 31 thousand kills with an astonishing K/D of 5.43, which makes him one of the better players out there.

JIGS has played only a handful of solo and duo matches. When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 173 matches and emerged victorious in 38 of them. He has also won 9 solo games out of the 68 that he has played.

Ranked

Free Fire Ranked stats of JIGS

In the ongoing season, he has played over 338 squad matches and has won in 95 of them with a win rate of 28%. With over 1100 kills to his name, he has an outstanding K/D of 4.57. He hasn't played solo or duo matches this season.

You can watch his gameplay in the video below: