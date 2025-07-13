Jin Sakai vs Yasuke: Ghost of Tsushima VA weighs in on the battle of the samurais

Jin Sakai's voice actor (VA) Daisuke Tsuji was recently asked his thoughts on a death battle between the Ghost of Tsushima protagonist and Yasuke from Assassin's Creed Shadows — and the answer might surprise fans. Interviewed by GeekHenry on YouTube, the voice actor sat down to share his thoughts on the upcoming sequel, Ghost of Yotei, set for a PlayStation 5 launch later this year.

Ad

Both Ghost games share much in common with Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed entry, by being set in a feudal Japanese setting with a vast open world to explore, as well as having a warrior protagonist with action-based combat. As such, fans have drawn comparisons between the two protagonists, and Tsuji weighs in.

Also Read: Is Ghost of Tsushima worth playing in 2025?

Ghost of Tsushima voice actor thinks Yasuke can beat Jin Sakai in a fight

Ad

Trending

Ad

When questioned about who would win in a samurai fight, Jin Sakai or Yasuke, Tsuji said he believed the African warrior would come out on top. In fact, his answer was instant:

"Yasuke. Have you played as Yasuke? He murders EVERYBODY - and you can't really kill him."

When further inquired about why Jin Sakai wasn't given much thought, Tsuji pointed out Yasuke's impressive arsenal of weapons from Assassin's Creed Shadows, specifically the club he swings around to break down walls. This does make sense since the armor-clad samurai has ample shows of brute strength throughout the story in the Ubisoft game, including smashing through doors.

Ad

So there is no doubt that Yasuke has the upper hand over Jin Sakai when it comes to raw strength. However, the latter is no slouch either, as he can take on foes much bigger than him in Ghost of Tsushima and battle them in brutal melee combat.

That said, Tsuji is not returning in Ghost of Yotei due to the timeskip between the two games. The sequel features a new heroine, Atsu. She is voiced by Erika Ishii, also known for roles across countless AAA games, like Apex Legends (Valkyrie), Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Captain Amy Fang), and even Date Everything! (Ben-Hwa). Despite that, Tsuji is still excited for the upcoming game, so much so that he revealed he had pre-ordered the Collector's Edition.

Read More: Who is Erika Ishii? Ghost of Yotei protagonist voice acting career explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.