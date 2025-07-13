  • home icon
  Jin Sakai vs Yasuke: Ghost of Tsushima VA weighs in on the battle of the samurais

Jin Sakai vs Yasuke: Ghost of Tsushima VA weighs in on the battle of the samurais

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 13, 2025 15:24 GMT
Jin Sakai vs Yasuke cover
Two heroes from two similar games (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC/Ubisoft)

Jin Sakai's voice actor (VA) Daisuke Tsuji was recently asked his thoughts on a death battle between the Ghost of Tsushima protagonist and Yasuke from Assassin's Creed Shadows — and the answer might surprise fans. Interviewed by GeekHenry on YouTube, the voice actor sat down to share his thoughts on the upcoming sequel, Ghost of Yotei, set for a PlayStation 5 launch later this year.

Both Ghost games share much in common with Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed entry, by being set in a feudal Japanese setting with a vast open world to explore, as well as having a warrior protagonist with action-based combat. As such, fans have drawn comparisons between the two protagonists, and Tsuji weighs in.

Ghost of Tsushima voice actor thinks Yasuke can beat Jin Sakai in a fight

When questioned about who would win in a samurai fight, Jin Sakai or Yasuke, Tsuji said he believed the African warrior would come out on top. In fact, his answer was instant:

"Yasuke. Have you played as Yasuke? He murders EVERYBODY - and you can't really kill him."

When further inquired about why Jin Sakai wasn't given much thought, Tsuji pointed out Yasuke's impressive arsenal of weapons from Assassin's Creed Shadows, specifically the club he swings around to break down walls. This does make sense since the armor-clad samurai has ample shows of brute strength throughout the story in the Ubisoft game, including smashing through doors.

So there is no doubt that Yasuke has the upper hand over Jin Sakai when it comes to raw strength. However, the latter is no slouch either, as he can take on foes much bigger than him in Ghost of Tsushima and battle them in brutal melee combat.

That said, Tsuji is not returning in Ghost of Yotei due to the timeskip between the two games. The sequel features a new heroine, Atsu. She is voiced by Erika Ishii, also known for roles across countless AAA games, like Apex Legends (Valkyrie), Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Captain Amy Fang), and even Date Everything! (Ben-Hwa). Despite that, Tsuji is still excited for the upcoming game, so much so that he revealed he had pre-ordered the Collector's Edition.

Quick Links

