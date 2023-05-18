The latest 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, Jing Yuan, is an AoE Lightning beast. He is capable of dealing outlandish damage to all foes and is, as such, very worth investing your Stellar Jades into. As is with every newly acquired character, players will have to level up their hero from scratch using various in-game materials.

Two such items required for leveling up Jing Yuan are the hard-to-find Immortal Scionettes and Immortal Aeroblossoms. In this article, we will discuss how to obtain them in the game.

How to easily acquire Immortal Scionette and Immortal Aeroblossom in Honkai Star Rail

The Mara-Struck in Honkai Star Rail (Image via YouTube/Areha)

Both of these items in Honkai Star Rail are collected via random drops from a particular enemy - the Mara-Struck soldiers. Players can find this enemy concentrated around Cloudford in the Xianzhou Luofu. This section is unlocked as part of the campaign in the Xianzhou Luofu, which is, in turn, accessible after completing the main quests of Jarilo-VI.

Alternative methods for obtaining both the Immortal Scionette and Immortal Aeroblossom

Exchanging for Immortal Scionette in the Shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Farming through dozens of Mara-Struck can be quite a chore. Thankfully, the game offers us several alternatives, each with its own quirks:

The first alternative option would be to collect these items via the Assignments in-game. Dispatch up to two characters for a set period of time to obtain a small amount of Immortal Scionette.

A much less recommended alternative would be to purchase these materials directly from the Embers Exchange section of the Store. Up to 40 Immortal Scionette can be purchased against four Undying Embers per piece. Remember that doing this will deplete your stock of Undying Embers, which could be better used to purchase the monthly Star Rail and Star Rail Special Passes.

Immortal Aeroblossom can be crafted via the Synthesizer, accessible via the pause menu. Head to the Material Synthesis tab and select the relevant option to synthesize a single Immortal Aeroblossom by consuming three Immortal Scionette.

Alternatively, head to the Material Exchange section of the Synthesizer and exchange other mats to obtain copies of Immortal Aeroblossom.

What materials does Jing Yuan require for Ascensions and Traces?

Jing Yuan requires the following in-game mats to max out his kit fully:

42 Immortal Scionette

58 Immortal Lumintwig

56 Immortal Aeroblossom

18 Key of Inspiration

69 Key of Knowledge

139 Key of Wisdom

12 Destroyer’s Final Road

11 Tracks of Destiny

Around 3 million Credits

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms. This free-to-play RPG has soared in popularity ever since, shortly becoming one of the top-grossing mobile games in recent years, carried partly by its excellent narrative and world design. For more Honkai Star Rail guides, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

