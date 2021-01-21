JoJo Siwa reportedly comes out as queer, sends fans into a frenzy

Popular American singer and youth icon JoJo Siwa recently took the internet by storm after a TikTok video of her lip-syncing Lady Gaga's iconic song "Born This Way" went viral all over social media.
While her video could have been an ode to Gaga's mesmerizing performance at the recent presidential inauguration, fans are convinced that this is Siwa's coming-out video.
This is predominantly due to a specific lyrical section captured in Siwa's video, which consists of the following lines:
"No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgendered life , I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive"
Moreover, "Born This Way" is commonly hailed as a triumphant anthem of the LGBTQ community. Fans were quick to connect the dots, and they had a Twitter meltdown over this rumor.
Within minutes of Siwa's TikTok video going viral, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages as fans joined the likes of James Charles in celebrating Siwa's alleged coming out.
Fans respond to Jojo Siwa's alleged coming out video.
Siwa is one of the most popular teenagers in the world, with millions of young fans.
Having cultivated a unique, bubbly persona that revolves around unicorns, rainbows, and bright colors, the 17-year old dancer, singer, YouTuber, and fashion icon has become a cultural phenomenon.
Siwa is yet to confirm or deny any of the rumors.
However, another TikTok video from Siwa is also fueling rumors within her fanbase. In this video, Siwa can be seen dancing with another LGBTQ TikTok creator to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun."
As a response to these two viral TikTok videos, the internet became rife with speculation. Fans jumped to the conclusion that JoJo Siwa has reportedly come out as queer.
Here are some of the trending reactions online:
Another set of fans kept their emotions in check as they urged people not to jump to conclusions and instead wait for a confirmation from Siwa.
Over the course of her musical career, Siwa has built up a thriving social media presence, transforming her into a global phenomenon.
Her popularity has won her numerous accolades like multiple Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, and most recently, a place on TIME's elite list of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" for 2020.
While she is yet to clarify her sexuality, it looks like the internet seems more than convinced that her recent TikToks mark the start of a new journey for one of the most popular youth icons in the world.
Published 21 Jan 2021, 16:35 IST