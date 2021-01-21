JoJo Siwa reportedly comes out as queer, sends fans into a frenzy

Popular American singer and youth icon JoJo Siwa recently took the internet by storm after a TikTok video of her lip-syncing Lady Gaga's iconic song "Born This Way" went viral all over social media.

While her video could have been an ode to Gaga's mesmerizing performance at the recent presidential inauguration, fans are convinced that this is Siwa's coming-out video.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Many are thinking this is JoJo Siwa’s coming out video. James Charles commented “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU.” pic.twitter.com/DWyRpZjNJf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 21, 2021

This is predominantly due to a specific lyrical section captured in Siwa's video, which consists of the following lines:

"No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgendered life , I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive"

Moreover, "Born This Way" is commonly hailed as a triumphant anthem of the LGBTQ community. Fans were quick to connect the dots, and they had a Twitter meltdown over this rumor.

Within minutes of Siwa's TikTok video going viral, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages as fans joined the likes of James Charles in celebrating Siwa's alleged coming out.

Siwa is one of the most popular teenagers in the world, with millions of young fans.

Having cultivated a unique, bubbly persona that revolves around unicorns, rainbows, and bright colors, the 17-year old dancer, singer, YouTuber, and fashion icon has become a cultural phenomenon.

Siwa is yet to confirm or deny any of the rumors.

However, another TikTok video from Siwa is also fueling rumors within her fanbase. In this video, Siwa can be seen dancing with another LGBTQ TikTok creator to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun."

DJDJDJDDJDJDJD pic.twitter.com/PMlVcZgnsE — vibes stan // jojo era (@thembobolin) January 21, 2021

As a response to these two viral TikTok videos, the internet became rife with speculation. Fans jumped to the conclusion that JoJo Siwa has reportedly come out as queer.

Here are some of the trending reactions online:

i mean jojo siwa wasn't fooling anyone pic.twitter.com/Cg8vR4kQYA — cas | the wilds (@mesirwhosir) January 21, 2021

This feels like a big deal if it is what I think it is...JoJo Siwa is hugely popular with kids.



And as someone just pointed out, if it is what I think it is, she's doing it at the height of her fame when she's selling out arenas. pic.twitter.com/oD2YehbZwu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 21, 2021

jojo siwa is such a good influence to so many young kids and her coming out (if that’s what this is) will mean a lot to people i’m happy for her and even her showing support will mean a lot to her young fans that are questioning or unsure how to feel about their identities — 🆑ℹ️✝️ (@mossytitties) January 21, 2021

the way jojo siwa doesn't have to buy any lgbt rainbow merch bc she already has every rainbow product imaginable, she's a futuristic budgeting queen pic.twitter.com/Dh9mMDdx3L — haydn ❀ BLM (@gayghostin) January 21, 2021

gays: we need more representation



frankie grande & jojo siwa: we’re here pic.twitter.com/X07kYEiGeI — alen (@mysweetrep) January 21, 2021

so jojo siwa came out??? HELL FUCKIN YEA LETS GOO pic.twitter.com/3z7ssFDcot — bry?? | problematic era (@CATGIRLBRY) January 21, 2021

JAMES CHARLES COMMENTED THIS SO??? I GUESS JOJO SIWA ACTUALLY JUST CAME OUT UMMM ICONIC pic.twitter.com/nWNGLKJkjJ — 🍎 mavis 🍎 (@doodlejoong) January 21, 2021

jojo siwa coming out as gay to a paramore song i love to see it — brick🧁 luvs mandy (@WarpedOhFive) January 21, 2021

apparently jojo siwa just came out??? if its true congrats bb pic.twitter.com/Ixx5ZRlLd0 — ryxn (@itzryxxn) January 21, 2021

jojo siwa coming out is the energy i need in 2021 pic.twitter.com/bCi4s79lP0 — tommy◟̽◞̽ᴴ²⁸ is listening (@dlibyhangel28) January 21, 2021

How I'm gonna sleep tonight after finding out that Jojo Siwa came out pic.twitter.com/Lfrh5ko9kC — MultiAri↝⚘ ✂ ✿ ✰ (@wakkomilkshakes) January 21, 2021

I JUST FOUND OUT THATS SO COOL GOOD FOR HER — bunny!! (@iitsabunny) January 21, 2021

Another set of fans kept their emotions in check as they urged people not to jump to conclusions and instead wait for a confirmation from Siwa.

everyone saying jojo siwa came out bc she has rainbow lights and is singing to born this way 😭😭 that doesn’t mean shes coming out it could be a 2012 kibum cosplay — i know jojo’s not straight its a JOKE (@luvitwol) January 21, 2021

the entire tl is just ‘JOJO SIWA CAME OUT???’



just a reminder to not label her unless she does herself :) /nm — jun?? (@pogayn) January 21, 2021

ok ik there’s a lot of speculation going around rn about jojo siwa possibly coming out bc of this vid and the one w the teen beach movie cast which is very exciting but just a reminder not to label her as anything until she confirms her sexuality :) pic.twitter.com/0SBPaFpOaZ — jordyn 🖤ミ☆ (@bIairanderson) January 21, 2021

Over the course of her musical career, Siwa has built up a thriving social media presence, transforming her into a global phenomenon.

Her popularity has won her numerous accolades like multiple Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, and most recently, a place on TIME's elite list of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" for 2020.

While she is yet to clarify her sexuality, it looks like the internet seems more than convinced that her recent TikToks mark the start of a new journey for one of the most popular youth icons in the world.